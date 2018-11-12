Technavio analysts forecast the global GIS market in the government sector to grow at a CAGR close to 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Drones and GIS are one of the major trends being witnessed in the GIS Market in the Government Sector 2018-2022. The working and operability of GIS depends on the quality and quantity of data. Until now, the source of data was satellites, public domain vectors and raster datasets, research institutions such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and individual government departments such as forest departments or law enforcement departments. However, the advent of drones has enabled another avenue for data. Drones are simple to use, and their cost has reduced significantly. The use of drones could be useful for government departments such as transportation departments, defense departments, waste management departments, forest departments, and land-use management as they would enable the collection of high-quality data for use in GIS solutions. With high-quality data, real-time tracking, and in-depth information, drones would make the application of GIS solutions in the government sector more effective and efficient.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global GIS market in the government sector is the use of GIS in disaster management:

Global GIS market in the government sector: Use of GIS in disaster management

Since 2005, the number of natural calamities across the world has increased manifold. In the 21st century, the total number of natural catastrophes, which include droughts, floods, hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, epidemics, and volcanic activity, has reached close to 36,160. In 2017, three major hurricanes, which include Maria, Harvey, and Irma, resulted in significant loss of human Iife and resources. Therefore, governments must track geographic and spatial conditions to predict disasters and alert citizens in advance to minimize losses. GIS solutions allow governments to monitor geographic situations, analyze the data, and predict outcomes. Hence, the rising need for disaster management drives the growth of the global GIS market in the government sector.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services, "Awareness about the advantages of the use of GIS solutions is increasing in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico and in several countries in the Middle East and Africa. GIS solutions organize a department's operation and simplify the maintenance of country-wide operations. Hence, increasing awareness about the use of GIS solutions in developing countries will drive the growth of the global GIS market in the government sector."

Global GIS market in the government sector: Segmentation analysis

The global GIS market in the government sector research report provides market segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 49% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the global market while EMEA will witness a decrease in its market share.

