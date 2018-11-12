Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority), Axway Software (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its shareholders that, as of October 31, 2018:

Total number of its shares is 21,225,696

Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights (gross or theoretical voting rights) is 34,858,342. This total is the base used for declaring crossing of thresholds by shareholders (as provided for in the final paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations; the total number of voting rights is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended).

This total is the base used for declaring crossing of thresholds by shareholders (as provided for in the final paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations; the total number of voting rights is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended). Number of exercisable voting rights is 34,811,946.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY, Axway's hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway's expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visithttp://www.investors.axway.com/enor Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005562/en/

Contacts:

Axway

Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli, +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65

acarli@axway.com

or

Press Relations:

Sylvie Podetti, +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40

spodetti@axway.com