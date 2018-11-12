Symposium to showcase Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA) results with EOS analysis

First time association of hipEOS with intra-operative navigation to execute surgical plan



EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA - PME), a pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, will present its EOSapps solution with particular focus on hipEOS 3.0 online surgical planning software at the French Society of Orthopedic and Traumatological Surgery (SOFCOT) Congress, being held November 12-15, 2018 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

The congress program will include the symposium: "Planning, Executing, Evaluating the Total Hip Arthproplasty: EOS Solutions at Each Step of the Care Pathway" on Wednesday, November 14th at 12:30 pm in Room 343, with Professor Jean Yves Lazennec (AP-HP, Paris) and Doctor Nicolas Verdier (Clinique Jean Villar, Bordeaux). Prof. Lazennec address will focus on current progresses in total hip arthroplasty (THA) made possible by post-operative analysis with the EOS solution. Dr. Verdier will share first time results about the association of hipEOS 3D surgical planning with intra-operative navigation (Orthopilot BBraun) to execute a 3D, personalized plan for patient hip replacement that takes into account the patient anatomy in the weight-bearing and seated functional positions. The anatomical and functional information provided by hipEOS was used in real time in the operating room to guide navigation and achieve optimal positioning of the implant components.

"We are pleased to see presentations at SOFCOT of further progress in hip prosthesis surgery thanks to our 3D imaging and online automated surgical simulation solution. EOS planning, combined with navigation as well as other per-operative execution systems such as robotics makes it possible to consider more precise surgeries with better clinical results. We are very proud to be able to offer new perspectives to surgeons and patients to improve the management of THA, a high volume and costly procedure" concluded Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging.

For more information, stop by EOS Booth F40 or contact us at: contact@eos-imaging.com

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 33 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 280 installed EOS platforms representing more than one million patient exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017. For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

