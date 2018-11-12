Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 12 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 141,065 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.0500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.6500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.9284

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,510,585 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,510,585 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5312 26.05 16:22:56 London Stock Exchange 6013 26.00 16:13:42 London Stock Exchange 13440 25.95 16:08:09 London Stock Exchange 7000 25.95 16:08:08 London Stock Exchange 5673 25.95 16:08:08 London Stock Exchange 20440 25.95 16:08:08 London Stock Exchange 5657 25.90 15:59:36 London Stock Exchange 3273 25.90 15:59:36 London Stock Exchange 2875 25.90 15:57:13 London Stock Exchange 25560 25.95 15:52:46 London Stock Exchange 5609 25.95 15:51:54 London Stock Exchange 22316 25.95 15:51:54 London Stock Exchange 5896 25.80 15:48:24 London Stock Exchange 6003 25.85 14:03:39 London Stock Exchange 2016 25.65 11:59:26 London Stock Exchange 3982 25.65 11:47:43 London Stock Exchange

