12.11.2018
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 12

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:12 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):141,065
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.0500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.6500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.9284

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,510,585 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,510,585 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
531226.0516:22:56London Stock Exchange
601326.0016:13:42London Stock Exchange
1344025.9516:08:09London Stock Exchange
700025.9516:08:08London Stock Exchange
567325.9516:08:08London Stock Exchange
2044025.9516:08:08London Stock Exchange
565725.9015:59:36London Stock Exchange
327325.9015:59:36London Stock Exchange
287525.9015:57:13London Stock Exchange
2556025.9515:52:46London Stock Exchange
560925.9515:51:54London Stock Exchange
2231625.9515:51:54London Stock Exchange
589625.8015:48:24London Stock Exchange
600325.8514:03:39London Stock Exchange
201625.6511:59:26London Stock Exchange
398225.6511:47:43London Stock Exchange

