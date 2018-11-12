Finn Partners Presents IIPT Award To US Travel Association Head Roger Dow During ITCMS 2018 In London

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm, Finn Partners, sponsors of this year's International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT) Awards, was on hand to present one of three distinguished honorees, CEO of the US Travel Association, Roger Dow with his award. The IIPT Champions in Challenge Awards, recognize industry leaders who have stood forward in exceptional times of challenge and have made a real difference through their words and their actions.

Gail L. Moaney, APR, Founding Managing Partner of Finn Partners in presenting the award to Mr. Dow, who was unavoidably absent, said the company is pleased to be a supporting partner of IIPT. She lauded the work of industry leaders like Mr. Dow who continue to champion the cause of tourism and its global impact on peace and sustainable development.

Other recipients of the IIPT Champions in Challenge Awards included the CEO of Nepal Tourist Board, Deepak Joshi who received his award from Ajay Prakash, President IIPT India and Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Honorable Edmund Bartlett, who was presented with his award by Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary General of the UNWTO.

Founded by Dr. Louis D'Amore in 1986, the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism is a non-profit which works globally to raise awareness of the vital role that tourism can play to foster peace by treating every traveler as a potential Ambassador for Peace.

Contact:

Finn Partners:

Renee Martin, Partner

renee.martin@finnpartners.com

646-307-6334

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783169/Finn_Partners_Award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685964/Finn_Partners_Logo.jpg