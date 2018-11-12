Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim has today signed an agreement with Semen Indonesia for the disposal of its entire shareholding of 80.6 percent in Holcim Indonesia for an enterprise value of USD 1.75 billion, on a 100 percent basis. Semen Indonesia is a major building materials company and the market leader in Indonesia.

LafargeHolcim has decided to divest Holcim Indonesia as part of the ongoing portfolio review. The assets to be sold to Semen Indonesia include the entirety of LafargeHolcim's operations in Indonesia, which consists of 4 cement plants, 33 ready-mix plants and 2 aggregate quarries.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of LafargeHolcim: "As part of our Strategy 2022 'Building for Growth' we have committed to divestments of at least CHF 2 billion. Today's announcement is an important milestone in reaching our target and to increase our financial strength. The proceeds from this transaction will significantly improve our debt ratios with the target of 2 times Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA to be achieved by the end of 2019."

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and operates four businesses segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products, which includes precast concrete, asphalt, mortar and building solutions. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges masons, builders, architects and engineers are faced with, from urbanization to population growth and the demand for affordable housing. Headquartered in Switzerland, LafargeHolcim holds leading positions in all regions across the globe. It employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets. LafargeHolcim is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and on Euronext Paris, and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) European Index.

About Semen Indonesia

Semen Indonesia was established in 1957 and is headquartered in Gresik, Indonesia. The company is one of the largest cement players in South East Asia with an annual capacity of 35.9 million tonnes, operating production plants across Indonesia's three major islands (Java, Sumatera and Sulawesi).

Semen Indonesia is the largest State Owned cement producer in Indonesia, 51 percent owned by the Government of Indonesia, and publicly listed on the IDX since 1991 with a current market capitalization of around USD 3.8 billion. Semen Indonesia is a constituent in the FTSE mid cap and MSCI Indonesia indices.

