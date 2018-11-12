Caterpillar-branded SunPower modules will be available in Southeast Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East - but not yet the United Support.One of the biggest brands in construction just expanded its solar offerings. Caterpillar has been selling solar through its Power Systems division since teaming up with First Solar three years ago, but today announced that it is taking on a new collaboration with SunPower to offer the company's shingled P-Series through its network. Caterpillar will offer the P-Series - which it has dubbed the PVC395 MP - as part of the Cat Hybrid Energy Solutions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...