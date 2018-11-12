TSLA Stock: Watching and Waiting Is Still the Best Course of Action
Making heads or tail of the direction Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is heading in next has probably been a frustrating ordeal. TSLA stock has been gyrating in each direction, and just as it seems like its ready to sustain a directional move, the stock makes a u-turn and powers the other way.
I chose to focus on Tesla stock because I want to outline the conditions needed for the stock to finally stage a directional move. At the moment, Tesla stock is trading at $348.55. In order to sustain a directional move, TSLA stock needs to break out of the trading range it has been contained.
