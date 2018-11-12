ABL, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jarlath Keating as President and Chief Executive Officer

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL, Inc. (ABL), a leading global contract research and manufacturing service provider to the biopharmaceutical industry, announces the appointment of Jarlath Keating as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of ABL, succeeding Dr. Thomas VanCott.

Mr. Keating recently joined ABL as Chief Commercial Officer and brings over 25 years of experience to the organization.

Prior to joining ABL, Mr. Keating served as the Vice President of Global Commercial Operations for MilliporeSigma's Process Solutions Services division, leading the BioReliance biological safety testing and biomanufacturing services divisions. In this role, he oversaw the aggressive expansion of services to customers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Mr. Keating has also held commercial leadership positions with HyClone and Life Technologies and technical roles at Lonza Biologics.

His appointment is a clear reflection of ABL's commitment to a long-term global expansion strategy, capitalizing on the value that ABL's scientific and manufacturing teams bring to its worldwide customer base.

"We are extremely grateful for the dedicated leadership and invaluable contributions provided by Dr. VanCott during his 10-year tenure as CEO," Mr. Keating stated. "It is a huge honor to lead a company with the pedigree of ABL, and I look forward to building on the solid foundation that has been laid in recent years."

"We are very enthusiastic about Jarlath Keating taking over the leadership of ABL. This will enable us to strengthen our service to our customers and accelerate the strategic development of the company," said Hedi Ben Brahim, VP for Immunotherapy at Institut Mérieux and Chairman of the Board of ABL.

About ABL, Inc.

ABL, Inc. is a global biomedical contract research and manufacturing organization dedicated to advancing therapeutics, vaccines and other biologic products. ABL has extensive experience working with diverse organizations including industry, government and academic entities. ABL maintains GMP facilities meeting U.S. and European regulatory standards, providing process and assay development, cGMP manufacturing of bulk drug substance, cGMP aseptic fill and finish of drug product, and QC bioanalytical testing. Our U.S. and European immunological and molecular laboratories support clients' preclinical and GCLP clinical sample processing and testing needs. ABL is a part of the Institut Mérieux, a group of companies dedicated to developing translational science for better patient care globally.