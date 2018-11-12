33 vendors and research organizations now collaborating on developing standard parallel programming model

SC18 - The Maui High-Performance Computing Center (MHPCC) and the University of Manchester have joined the OpenMP ARB, a group of leading hardware and software vendors and research organizations creating the standard for the most popular shared-memory parallel programming model in use today.

The Maui High Performance Computing Center is a Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Center managed by the Air Force Research Laboratory and supporting the High Performance Computing Modernization Program. These world-class capabilities provide DoD scientists and engineers with resources to efficiently solve the most demanding computational problems. Progressive software and hardware upgrades assure MHPCC's continued leadership in supercomputing technology.

"The MHPCC is excited that new features of OpenMP provide flexibility for Department of Defense users to increase productivity on the latest High-Performance Computing platforms. We are excited about opportunities to improve ease of use, which aligns with Air Force priorities of driving innovation to secure our future," says Ms Laura Ulibarri, MHPCC Director.

The University of Manchester is one of the top research-led universities, counting 25 Nobel Prize winners past and present. The School of Computer Science has a long and distinguished research record, including the development of the first stored program computer and the development of virtual memory.

"Joining the OpenMP ARB is an exciting opportunity to deliver the results of ongoing research in dataflow computing and performance analysis to programmers worldwide," says Antoniu Pop, Associate Professor in the Advanced Processor Technologies group and Research Fellow at the Royal Academy of Engineering.

"Continued growth in membership helps us in expanding OpenMP in new fields," says Michael Klemm, OpenMP ARB CEO. "We are excited to welcome the University of Manchester and the Maui HPCC as new members."

About OpenMP

The OpenMP ARB has as mission to standardize directive-based multi-language high-level parallelism that is performant, productive and portable. Jointly defined by a group of major computer hardware and software vendors, the OpenMP API is a portable, scalable model that gives parallel programmers a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from embedded systems and accelerator devices to multicore systems and shared-memory systems. The OpenMP ARB owns the OpenMP brand, oversees the OpenMP specification and produces and approves new versions of the specification. Further information can be found at http://www.openmp.org/.

