LG Innotek Introduces 'C-V2X Module' based on LTE cellular communication

"Vehicle-to-everything communication through cellular technology"

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek today announced that it has developed "C-V2X (Cellular-Vehicle To Everything) module" based on LTE cellular communication.

C-V2X stands for "Cellular-Vehicle To Everything," referring to the system that shares information such as driving conditions among the car, mobile device, and road infrastructure, using cellular communication technology. 'C-V2X module' is a core component of the communication function.

C-V2X technology is expected to overcome the limitation of self-driving cars that recognize the environment by relying on automotive sensors like camera and radar. It is possible to recognize blind spots or unexpected situations through communication with other vehicles and road infrastructures.

Thanks to LG Innotek's C-V2X module, automaker and components manufacturers can now speed up their progress in developing the next generation communication platforms. Using LG Innotek's C-V2X module, which applies the latest communication chip set and international technical standards, eliminates the need to separately purchase hundreds of related parts or design complicated communication circuit from scratch.

The company used "Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X" for its communication chip set that functions as the brain for the C-V2X module because it is considered the most advanced among the communication chip sets. Even though C-V2X is an unprecedented piece of technology that is difficult to modularize, LG Innotek was able to succeed by utilizing its own circuit design technology and automotive components business knowhow.

Also, LG Innotek has allowed various manufacturers to use this module regardless of the region or type of car by adhering to the international technical standards. The module is in accordance with the LTE-based C-V2X direct communication (PC5) standards set by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) last March.

The company is putting an emphasis on targeting the market for the next generation car communication components such as C-V2X. Such focus is based on the judgment that communication components will be at the center of determining performance and safety of future-generation cars like the self-driving cars.

In fact, LG Innotek is actively engaged in developing V2X communication platforms with numerous global companies in Europe, North America, and Asia. According to the market research institution Lux Research, the size of the global V2X communication module market is set to reach 6.5 billion dollars by 2020.

The company official said, "The development of the mobile communication technology such as LTE and 5G networks will bring attention to C-V2X; and LG Innotek plans to proactively drive the automotive communication technology forward as it is an innovative product."

LG Innotek will unveil the C-V2X module at the 2018 Electronica, the world's leading trade fair and conference for electronic components, to be held in Messe Munchen, Munich, Germanybetween Nov. 13 and 16.

The company will be available for meetings at Electronica 2018 at booth #216 at the Hall B4.

[Photo link: http://bit.ly/2RPUrUa]

[Photo link: http://bit.ly/2DzukO3]