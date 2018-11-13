Esco Medical secures CFDA approval on the MIRI(R) TL and MIRI(R) Embryo Incubators

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Medical, the IVF medical technology business unit of the Esco Group, today announced that it has received the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) approval on the MIRI Time-Lapse and MIRI Benchtop Multi-room embryo incubators.

The MIRI TL is a time-lapse incubator with a built-in camera that captures continuous images during the embryo's development without disturbing it in any way. Combined with a specially designed propriety software (MIRI TL Viewer), the system enables detailed scoring of embryos by the embryologists, thus providing valuable information for improved embryo selection process and patient communication. The MIRI is a benchtop multi-room Incubator that allows embryologists to access their embryo cultures, without affecting the neighbouring chambers. The 6-chamber format prevents cross-contamination, while the highly efficient and specialized filters continuously scrub the air flowing through the system to ensure no airborne contaminants enter.

The fundamental design concept behind MIRI and MIRI TL improves upon the Silent Embryo Hypothesis by minimizing stressful factors that may be introduced when taking the dishes out of the incubator. Both incubators have excellent recovery rates, unique and stable incubation environments (including built-in pH monitoring), and excellent quality-control features.

"We are very proud to add The MIRI and MIRI TL to the list of CFDA approved products, thanks to the extensive quality control features built into their design. Time-Lapse is a very promising technology in the field of assisted reproduction, and we look forward to serving our current and future customers, as well as enabling IVF clinics to benefit from observing the dynamics of embryo development" says XiangQian (XQ) Lin, Group President and CEO.

Founded in 1978, the Esco Group of companies is a Singapore based enterprise, developing and providing high-quality life science equipment and services globally. The group has a sales footprint in over 100 countries and a team of over 1,000 highly qualified professionals worldwide. In addition to innovating and manufacturing equipment for the pharma lab and assisted reproduction industries, Esco group also has a venture arm specializing in biotechnology, a testament to the fact that we are living in the century of biotechnology.

Esco Medical, the IVF equipment manufacturing division of the company, continues to help the world's leading IVF centres improve success rates and patient satisfaction.

