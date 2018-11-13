Employed as non-sticking coating by major automobile manufacturers, tire manufacturers, and sanitary product manufacturers.

Silicera Coat 8011 will be displayed at the "Highly-functional PAINT COATINGS EXPO TOKYO" (at Makuhari Messe) in December.

Details of Highly-functional PAINT COATINGS EXPO TOKYO

Date: December 5 to 7, 2018

Venue: Makuhari Messe

Booth number: No.44-51

Official site URL: http://www.coating-japan.jp/en/Home/

Osaka Gas Chemicals showed Silicera Coat 8011 featuring high-hardness superior to that of fluororesin and improved non-sticking durability at the Highly-functional PAINT COATINGS EXPO OSAKA (at Intex Osaka) in May, receiving inquiries from more than 500 companies related to food, sanitation, electronics and vehicles. http://www.coating-kansai.jp/en/About/Outline/

[Finishing method of Silicera Coat 8011]

Silicera Coat 8011 is available in two coating types two-coat type (primer and top coat) and single-coat type.

1. Single-coat finishing

The single-coat type is finished with only a base coat and, as such, is suitable for workability-focused jobs.

Since there is no top coat, it has a matte black finish.

2. Two-coat finishing

As for two-coat finishing, the top coat is applied on the base coat on a wet-on-wet basis.

It has a metallic black finish.

[Features of the Silicera Coat]

Having good non-stick properties, Silicera Coat 8011 is also excellent in sliding properties with a static friction coefficient of 0.18 µs and a dynamic friction coefficient of 0.11 µk.

[Silicera Coat 8011 coating specifications] (1) 8011BK-AS (base coat A) 3 kg (2) 8011TM-AS (top coat A) 3 kg (3) 8011BS (solution B, common) 2 kg

Mix base coat A and top coat A with solution B (common) at a 3:1 ratio.

- Agitate the mixture for three hours or more.

- Spray Silicera Coat (wet on wet) onto a substrate and place it in a drying furnace for a baked finish (at 100°C to 250°C).

* Shot-blast the substrates to be coated as pretreatment.

[Examples of application]

- Heat sealing plates (mold releasing, heat resistance)

- Guides and covers (prevention of adhesion)

- CFRP rollers (non-stick)

- Rollers (non-stick, abrasion resistance)

Visit our website for inquiries concerning Silicera Coat.

http://business.atengineer.com/ogc-en/

