Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Interim Results

For release on 13 November 2018

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

HALF YEAR RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

REFINANCINGS, ACQUISITIONS AND ASSET MANAGEMENT DRIVE DIVIDEND UPLIFT

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK focussed REIT, today announces its unaudited half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2018.

Highlights

Completed two debt refinancings that reduced interest from 4.4% to 4.0% and the average loan term to approximately nine years

Acquired offices in Edinburgh and Nottingham at a net initial yield of 6.7%, supporting the Company's strategy to invest in assets with strong fundamentals

and at a net initial yield of 6.7%, supporting the Company's strategy to invest in assets with strong fundamentals 5% dividend increase with effect from 1 October 2018

Financial highlights for the six months ended 30 September 2018

Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £357.7 million or 69.0 pps, reflecting an increase over the period of 1.2%

NAV total return, including dividends paid, of 3.0% ( 30 September 2017 : 4.5%)

: 4.5%) Profit for the six months of £10.6 million ( 30 September 2017 : £14.5 million), including one-off refinancing costs of £3.1 million incurred during the period

: £14.5 million), including one-off refinancing costs of £3.1 million incurred during the period Adjusted EPRA earnings of £7.1 million ( 30 September 2017 : £7.5 million)

: £7.5 million) Dividend cover of 107% ( 30 September 2017 : 117%)

: 117%) Loan to value ('LTV'), net of all cash, of 29.2% ( 31 March 2018 : 25.3%)

Property portfolio highlights

Sustained outperformance of real estate portfolio with a total return of 4.5% versus the MSCI/IPD Benchmark Index of 3.8%

95% of the portfolio now located in Winning Cities

Significant asset management initiatives include the new ten-year lease without breaks with BUPA at a rent of £1.09 million per annum, reflecting an uplift of 14%

Letting activity over the period has improved the portfolio void rate to 6.0% ( 31 March 2018 : 7.2%)

: 7.2%) Reversionary income yield of 7%, compared with the MSCI Benchmark of 5.6%, supporting income growth over the next 12 to 24 months.

Commenting, Lorraine Baldry, Chairman of the Board, said:

"The UK real estate market has continued to deliver attractive levels of income and total returns despite growing political and economic risk. Looking forward, these risks combined with the late stage in the market cycle means we are more cautious about the outlook and may look to realise some of the capital gains across the portfolio. The Company is well positioned in this environment due to its high quality, diversified portfolio, a high income return, stable balance sheet and potential to enhance income and value from ongoing asset management initiatives."

Duncan Owen, Global Head of Schroder Real Estate, added:

"In the face of challenges to the UK real estate market presented by current political and economic uncertainty, we will continue to be active managers adopting a disciplined approach. Our broad pipeline of asset management initiatives provide opportunities to add value throughout the cycle. This activity is a mainstay of the Company's strategic objectives, the delivery of which is intended to sustainably increase net income. We will also sell assets where good performance can be realised and reinvest in opportunities which will generate higher net income."

-Ends-

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

Interim Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

For the period 1 April 2018 to 30 September 2018











Contents











Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth through investing in UK commercial real estate.

Company Summary

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries the 'Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

On 1 May 2015 the Company converted to a real estate investment trust ('REIT') in order to benefit from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime as well as the potential for improved liquidity as a result of being able to access a wider shareholder base. The Company continues to be declared as an authorised closed-ended investment scheme by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission under section 8 of the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended and the Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Schemes Rules 2008.

Objective

The Company aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income and the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate. Successful execution of the investment strategy will enable a progressive dividend policy to be adopted over time.

The portfolio is principally invested in the three main UK commercial real estate sectors of office, industrial and retail, and may also invest in other sectors including, but not limited to, residential, leisure, healthcare and student accommodation. Over the real estate market cycle the portfolio aims to generate an above average income return with a diverse spread of lease expiries.

A conservative level of gearing is used to enhance income and total returns for shareholders with the level dependent on the property cycle and the outlook for future returns.

Investment strategy

The current investment strategy is to grow income and enhance shareholder returns through a disciplined approach to acquisitions, pro-active asset management and selling smaller, lower yielding properties on completion of asset business plans. The issuance of new shares will also be considered if it is consistent with the strategy.

Our objective is to own a portfolio of larger properties in Winning Cities and Regions with high growth diversified local economies, sustainable occupational demand and favourable supply and demand characteristics. These properties should offer good long-term fundamentals in terms of location and specification and be let at affordable rents with the potential for income and capital growth from good stock selection and asset management.





Performance Summary

Financial summary

30 September 2018 30 September 2017 31 March 2018 NAV1 £357.7m £340.6m £353.6m NAV per Ordinary Share1 (pence) 69.0 65.7 68.2 EPRA NAV £357.7m £340.6m £353.6m

1 Net Asset Value is calculated using International Financial Reporting Standards.

Capital values

Six months to 30 September 2018 Six months to 30 September 2017 Year to 31 March 2018 NAV total return 3.0% 4.5% 10.5% Profit for the period £10.6m £14.5m £33.8m EPRA earnings £3.9m £7.5m £12.5m Adjusted EPRA earnings1 £7.1m £7.5m £14.1m

1 Adjusted for one off refinancing costs.

Share price and index

30 September

2018 30 September 2017 31 March 2018 Share price (pence) 59.9 61.5 58.8 Share price discount to NAV (13.2%) (6.4%) (13.8%) FTSE All Share Index 4,127.91 4,049.89 3,894.17 FTSE EPRA/NAREIT UK Real Estate Index 1,731.76 1,734.15 1,770.93

Earnings and dividends

Six months to 30 September 2018 Six months to 30 September 2017 Year to 31 March 2018 Earnings per share (pence) 2.0 2.8 6.5 EPRA earnings per share (pence) 0.8 1.4 2.4 Adjusted EPRA earnings per share (pence) 1 1.4 1.4 2.7 Dividends paid per share (pence) 1.24 1.24 2.48 Annualised dividend yield on 30 September / 31 March share price2 4.1% 4.0% 4.2%

1 Adjusted for one off refinancing costs.

2 Based on the dividends paid during the period.

Bank borrowings

30 September 2018 30 September 2017 31 March 2018 On-balance sheet borrowings 1 £160.1m £150.1m £150.1m Loan to value ratio, net of all cash 2 29.2% 27.2% 25.3%

1 On-balance sheet borrowings reflects the loan facility with Canada Life and RBS, without deduction of finance costs.

2 Cash excludes rent deposits and floats held with managing agents.



Ongoing charges

Six months to

30 September 2018 Six months to 30 September 2017 Year to 31 March 2018 Ongoing charges (including fund only expenses1) 0.5% 0.6% 1.2% Ongoing charges (including fund and property expenses2) 1.0% 1.1% 2.2%

1 Fund only expenses excludes all property operating expenses, valuers' and professional fees in relation to properties.

2 Ongoing charges calculated in accordance with AIC recommended methodology, as a percentage of average NAV during the year. The ongoing charges exclude all exceptional costs incurred during the period.







Chairman's Statement

Overview

The six month period to September 2018 saw a high level of activity for the Company including two debt refinancings, two acquisitions and the completion of a number of asset management initiatives. These actions enabled the Company to announce a stepped 5% dividend increase. The Company's net asset value ('NAV') over the period increased by 0.8 pence per share ('pps') or 1.2% which, combined with dividends paid, resulted in a NAV total return of 3.0%. This includes one-off costs of £3.1 million or 0.6 pence per share ('pps') associated with the refinancing activity that extended the Company's loan terms. The new facility capitalised on current low interest rates and provided additional capacity to facilitate the accretive acquisitions. Dividend cover over the period was 107%.

Asset management activity improved the portfolio's defensive qualities and contributed to an underlying income return over the period of 2.8% compared with the Benchmark of 2.3%. The Company's underlying total return, including acquisition costs, of 4.5% compares with the MSCI Benchmark at 3.8%. The portfolio has now consistently outperformed the Benchmark by an average of 1.4% per annum since inception in 2004.

Strategy

The Company has a disciplined strategy focused on growing net income, reducing risk and increasing exposure to Winning Cities, those that are expected to generate higher and more sustainable levels of economic growth.

Although average values continued to increase across the UK real estate market, the rate of growth is slowing with increasing polarisation between sectors. The greatest pressure is in the retail sector due to structural trends with consumer spend on-line and retailer failure. In contrast, the same structural trends are creating unprecedented levels of investor and occupier demand for industrial assets.

The refinancing and acquisitions, which completed part way through the period, generated additional net income to support the dividend increase. In addition, the Manager has made good progress delivering on key asset management initiatives across the portfolio. These included a 10 year lease extension to BUPA in Brighton alongside a more flexible leasing policy at multi-let industrial estates to capture additional rental growth. This has been particularly successful at the industrial estates in Milton Keynes and Leeds.

A reduction in the Company's retail weighting to 27% of value and a focus on assets offering convenience at affordable rents has also limited exposure to risk in the retail sector.

The strategy implemented over the past few years has resulted in 95% of the portfolio by value being located in cities or towns expected to benefit from above average GDP growth (Source: Oxford Economics). At a sector level, the Company should benefit from having higher weightings in the regional office and industrial markets and no exposure to shopping centres and offices in the City of London. Further planned disposals of low yielding assets may also help manage the late cycle risks and prepare the Company for investment into assets offering higher prospective returns.

Debt

The refinancing activity included extending a portion of the Canada Life debt and increasing the revolving credit facility ('RCF') with Royal Bank of Scotland ('RBS').

The extension with Canada Life followed a detailed review of how to capture current low interest rates through restructuring the fixed rate facility. This was achieved by extending 20% of the loan for five years to 2028. This is the same maturity as the remaining 80% of the loan. This loan tranche previously had an interest rate of 4.77% that was reduced to 3.1% resulting in an interest saving of approximately £435,000 p.a.

The RBS RCF, previously due to mature in July 2019, was extended to 2023 with additional capacity added of £12 million. This facility extension, together with existing cash, was used to acquire two office assets in Edinburgh and Nottingham for £21 million which reflected a net initial yield of 6.7%.

The Company's two loan facilities now total £160 million with an average duration of 8.6 years and an average interest cost of 4.0%, hedged against movement in interest rates. The loan to value ratio, net of cash, is 29%, which is within the long-term target range of 25% to 35%. The refinancing activity resulted in one-off costs totalling £3.1 million in the period.

Outlook

The UK real estate market has continued to deliver attractive levels of income and total returns despite growing political and economic risk. Looking forward, these risks combined with the late stage in the market cycle means we are more cautious about the outlook and may look to realise some of the capital gains across the portfolio.

The Company is well positioned in this environment due to its high-quality, diversified portfolio, a high income return, stable balance sheet and potential to enhance income and value from ongoing asset management initiatives.





Lorraine Baldry

Chairman

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

12 November 2018







Investment Manager's Report

The Company's Net Asset Value ('NAV') as at 30 September 2018 was £357.7 million or 69.0 pence per share ('pps') compared with £353.6 million or 68.2 pps as at 31 March 2018. This reflected an increase of 0.8 pps or 1.2%, with the underlying movement in NAV set out in the table below:

Pence per share ('pps') NAV as at 31 March 2018 68.2 Unrealised change in valuation of direct investment property portfolio 2.1 Capital expenditure (0.5) Unrealised loss on joint ventures (0.1) Net revenue 1.4 Dividends paid (1.3) Others¹ (0.8) NAV as at 30 September 2018 69.0

¹ Includes one off refinancing costs of 0.6 pps.

The NAV increase was driven by a 1.6% increase in the value of the underlying portfolio which, adjusted for capital expenditure, contributed 1.5pps to the NAV. Excluding exceptional refinancing costs, net earnings for the interim period year totalled 1.4pps which reflects a dividend cover of 107%. The NAV total return for the interim period to September 2018 was 3.0%.

Market overview

UK commercial real estate capital values continued to increase over the interim period to September 2018 with the IPD/MSCI Benchmark producing an average 3.8% total return for commercial real estate. This included an income return of 2.3%. This performance continues to mask the divergence of the sectors with capital values in the main commercial markets performing very differently.

The retail market continues to be the most challenging. During 2018 a number of retailers and restaurants have fallen into administration, or entered into a company voluntary arrangement ('CVA'), and other profitable chains are closing stores. More than 4,000 units have been affected and 1 in 8 high street units are vacant.[1] The internet's share of total retail sales has jumped from 5% in 2008 to 17% and is expected to grow significantly.[2] Retail rents in most locations are likely to fall over the next couple of years. The impact is most acute on secondary retail assets, while prime and convenience retail assets are likely to be more resilient. The Company's portfolio is not immune from the difficulties being experienced by many occupiers in the retail sector and strategies to mitigate and reduce this risk are being implemented.

By contrast, rents for warehousing in the year to August rose by 6% in London and the South East and by 3% in the rest of the country.[3] In part, this reflects that manufacturing is still an important driver of warehouse demand in the Midlands and the North, despite the boost from online retail. It may also reflect the greater loss of industrial estates to housing in the South. We expect smaller warehousing/multi-let industrial estates, including our estates in Leeds and Milton Keynes to outperform, as rents remain relatively low and there is limited new supply with growing demand.

The regional office sector is well placed to weather a potential slowdown in the economy. In many UK cities, demand and supply dynamics are being positively impacted by only modest growth in development and ongoing conversions of secondary offices into residential. As a result, we expect office rents in regional cities to remain resilient. We delivered a number of favourable leasing events across the portfolio, including a 14% rental uplift on the regear with BUPA at Brighton and a 32% uplift on a rent review at Cheltenham. In contrast, in the City of London the total amount of office space is expected to increase by around 7% over the three years to end-2020.[4] While many schemes are pre-let, a lot of second-hand space will become vacant once occupiers move and we expect City office rents to decrease. This will have a knock on effect on the West End and Inner London, although rental levels should be more defensive given low supply and robust demand from a diverse occupier base.

A challenge for the Company is to focus on fundamentals and ensure that the portfolio remains well placed with a diverse exposure. There are increasing concerns about the economic and market cycles. The late nature of the real estate cycle requires the manager to be vigilant.



Strategy

The strategy over the period focused on:

Winning Cities experiencing higher levels of GDP, employment and population growth;

Increasing net income through transactions and active management;

Increasing exposure to assets and sectors with strong fundamentals;

Managing portfolio risk in order to enhance the portfolio's defensive qualities;

Reducing the cost of debt and extending the length of the facility; and

Realising gains from sales which enables us to grow earnings.

Progress executing the strategy and activity over the interim period delivered the following:

95% of the portfolio being located in higher growth cities and towns; [5]

Offices in Edinburgh and Nottingham acquired in August 2018 ;

and acquired in ; Investment into Rest of UK offices and UK warehousing which we expect to outperform;

Asset management initiatives completed and ongoing across office, industrial and retail assets, including Bedford , Brighton , Manchester , Nottingham and Swindon ;

, , , and ; A portfolio level income return of 5.2% compared with 4.8% for the MSCI/IPD Benchmark, and a reversionary income yield of 7.0% compared with 5.6% for the MSCI/IPD Benchmark;

Reducing portfolio void rate of 6.0% and maintaining the average unexpired lease term of 6.2 years, assuming all tenant breaks are exercised at the earliest opportunity; and

Debt refinancings completed to reduce the Company's interest costs and extend the overall duration of its facilities.

The delivery of these initiatives enabled the Board to announce a dividend increase of 2.5% for the quarter to 30 September 2018, and 5% thereafter. Dividend cover, on the increased dividend for the period, equated to 107%.[6]

Our focus will continue to be on driving income and total returns from the existing portfolio, managing risks and continuing to seek new investments to accelerate income growth. The near term actions to continue to increase the net income of the Company include:

Proactive asset management with disciplined approach to capital expenditure and expenses; Recycle capital to improve returns on capital employed; Review the potential to grow the Company in a way which will drive earnings once value enhancing opportunities are identified; and Increase the level of communication about the strategy to a wider potential shareholder universe.

Real estate portfolio

As at 30 September 2018 the real estate portfolio comprised 46 properties valued at £509.4 million. This includes the share of joint venture properties at City Tower in Manchester and Store Street in Bloomsbury, London.

The portfolio produces a rental income of £28.4 million per annum, reflecting a net initial income yield of 5.2%. The portfolio also benefits from fixed contractual annual rental uplifts of £3.6 million by September 2020, and other income from items such as lease surrenders. The independent valuers' estimate that the current rental value of the portfolio is £35.5 million per annum, reflecting a reversionary income yield of 7.0%, which compares favourably with the MSCI/IPD Benchmark at 5.6%.

The data below summarises the portfolio information as at 30 September 2018:

Weighting (% of portfolio) Regional weightings by value SREIT MSCI/IPD Benchmark City 0.0 3.3 Mid-town and West End 7.1 6.5 Rest South East 12.9 12.3 Rest of UK 19.0 6.8 Offices sub-total 39.0 28.9 South Eastern 10.4 17.5 Rest of UK 17.1 9.7 Industrial sub-total 27.5 27.2 South East 1.3 6.2 Rest of UK 11.0 5.8 Shopping centres 0.0 4.8 Retail warehouse 15.0 16.5 Retail sub-total 27.3 33.3 Others 6.2 10.6 Other sub-total 6.2 10.6

Weighting (% of portfolio) Regional weightings by value SREIT MSCI/IPD Benchmark Central London[7] 7.1 12.7 South East ex Central London 28.9 39.8 Rest of South 6.9 16.5 Midlands and Wales 27.6 13.7 North and Scotland 29.5 17.3





The top ten properties set out below comprise 57% of the portfolio value:

Top ten properties Value (£m) (% of portfolio) 1 Manchester, City Tower (25% share) 41.6 8.2 2 London, Store Street, Bloomsbury (50% share) 36.4 7.1 3 Milton Keynes, Stacey Bushes Industrial Estate 34.9 6.9 4 Brighton, Victory House 34.0 6.7 5 Bedford, St. John's Retail Park[8] 33.7 6.6 6 Leeds, Millshaw Industrial Estate 31.2 6.1 7 Leeds, Arndale Centre 29.3 5.8 8 Uxbridge, 106 Oxford Road 18.4 3.6 9 Norwich, Union Park Industrial Estate 17.4 3.4 10 London, Allied Way Acton 15.4 3.0 Total as at 30 September 2018 292.3 57.4

The table below sets out the top ten tenants that generally comprise large businesses and represent 31% of the portfolio:

Top ten tenants Contracted rent

p.a. (£000) (% of portfolio) 1 University of Law Ltd 1,574 5.1 2 BUPA Insurance Services Ltd 1,093 3.6 3 Wickes Building Supplies Ltd 1,092 3.6 4 Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd 1,039 3.4 5 Buckinghamshire New University 1,018 3.3 6 Mott MacDonald Ltd 790 2.6 7 Recticel Ltd 731 2.4 8 Sportsdirect.com Retail Ltd 722 2.4 9 The Secretary of State 715 2.3 10 Booker Limited 700 2.3 Total as at 30 September 2018 9,474 31.0



Portfolio performance

A high level of asset management has led to continued outperformance of the underlying property portfolio compared with the MSCI/IPD Benchmark. The table below shows the performance to 30 September 2018 with the portfolio ranked on the 10th percentile of the Benchmark since inception:

SREIT total return p.a. (%) MSCI/IPD Benchmark total return p.a. (%) Relative p.a. (%) Period Six months Three years Since

inception[9] Six months Three years Since inception9 Six months Three years Since

inception9 Retail -1.0 4.3 5.7 0.3 3.7 4.5 -1.3 0.6 1.1 Office 3.8 8.7 8.3 3.4 6.1 7.0 0.4 2.5 1.3 Industrial 11.9 19.0 9.5 8.5 14.4 8.6 3.1 4.0 0.9 Other 3.5 11.5 3.6 4.2 9.4 7.5 -0.7 1.9 -3.6 All sectors 4.5 9.9 7.8 3.8 7.4 6.3 0.7 2.3 1.4

Asset management

Milton Keynes, Stacey Bushes Industrial Estate (Industrial)

Asset overview and performance

339,330 sq ft multi-let industrial estate comprising 61 units in a good location west of Milton Keynes. As at 30 September 2018 the asset was valued at £34.9 million reflecting a net initial income yield of 5.1% and a reversionary income yield of 5.5%.

Asset strategy

The strategy is to refurbish units as leases expire in order to capture higher rents in a high growth market.

Key activity

Acquisition of the adjoining ownership at 19 Hollin Lane completed on 5 October 2018 , after the period end, at £776,000 and once let at ERV of £67,500 pa will reflect a yield of 8.1% after costs.

, after the period end, at £776,000 and once let at ERV of £67,500 pa will reflect a yield of 8.1% after costs. Only one vacant unit, now undergoing refurbishment with a total rental value of £14,500 per annum.

9 lettings and lease renewals totalling £319,404 per annum.

Acquired unit from owner occupier at £330,000 on a sale and leaseback at a rent of £35,000 per annum, reflecting a yield of 8.6%.

Planning in place for new development of 14,500 sq ft in six units. Estimated cost £2.4 million with a rental value of £150,000 per annum.



Brighton, Victory House (Office)

Asset overview and performance

85,000 sq ft office in a high quality location adjoining the station and let to Mott Macdonald Ltd and BUPA Insurance Services Ltd ('BUPA'). As at 30 September 2018, the asset was valued at £34.0 million reflecting a net initial income yield of 2.2%, increasing to 5.2% on expiry of BUPA's rent free period, and a reversionary income yield of 5.5%. The asset was acquired at a price of £16.5 million in 2005.

Asset strategy

Having completed the BUPA lease extension, the strategy is to regear the lease to Mott MacDonald to improve the income level and length of the lease.

Key activity

In June 2018 , BUPA agreed a new ten year lease without breaks at a rent of £1.09 million per annum, reflecting an uplift of 14%. BUPA occupy 45,545 sq ft or 54% of Victory House and previously paid £960,000 per annum on a lease with a tenant only break option in 2020. The new lease has a favourable rent review in 2023 to the higher of £1.2 million per annum (i.e. 2% per annum compound) or open market value, subject to a cap of £1.3 million per annum (i.e. 4% per annum compound). As part of the transaction BUPA receives a rent free period of 15 months.

, BUPA agreed a new ten year lease without breaks at a rent of £1.09 million per annum, reflecting an uplift of 14%. BUPA occupy 45,545 sq ft or 54% of Victory House and previously paid £960,000 per annum on a lease with a tenant only break option in 2020. The new lease has a favourable rent review in 2023 to the higher of £1.2 million per annum (i.e. 2% per annum compound) or open market value, subject to a cap of £1.3 million per annum (i.e. 4% per annum compound). As part of the transaction BUPA receives a rent free period of 15 months. Discussions with the other tenant, Mott MacDonald, are ongoing.

Acquisitions Update: Edinburgh, The Tun and Nottingham, The Arc (Office)

Asset overview and performance

The Tun is a 42,050 sq ft office heritable interest (Scottish equivalent of a freehold) located in the Holyrood district of Edinburgh. As at 30 September 2018, the asset was valued at £10.8 million.

The Arc is a 44,602 sq ft freehold office located on a business park in Nottingham that is adjacent to a tram stop that provides a regular, six-minute service to the city centre. As at 30 September 2018, the asset was valued at £10.3 million.

Asset strategy

Following the acquisition in August 2018, the strategy has been to capture near term rental growth and to extend the average weighted lease length.

Key activity

Edinburgh , The Tun: Terms agreed with Vattenfall Wind to renew their occupation beyond their expiry in 2019 for a further 10 years with five year break at a new headline rent for the building of £26 per sq ft vs an acquisition ERV of £24 per sq ft. This along with other initiatives should increase the weighted lease term from 5.4 to 6.1 years.

, The Tun: Terms agreed with Vattenfall Wind to renew their occupation beyond their expiry in 2019 for a further 10 years with five year break at a new headline rent for the building of £26 per sq ft vs an acquisition ERV of £24 per sq ft. This along with other initiatives should increase the weighted lease term from 5.4 to 6.1 years. Nottingham , The Arc: Completed regear with Geldards LLP, a solicitor occupying over 50% of the property, resulting in a rental increase from 2020 of 9.5%. The extension of the previous expiry from 2020 to 2023 resulted in increasing the property's overall average weighted lease term from five to 6.5 years.

Responsible Investment

Our approach to responsible investment has been continually upgraded over the last few years and we are increasingly seeking to assess and improve the positive impact of our investments. This involves incorporation of environmental, social and governance issues as well as importantly the impact of our investments on the built environment and climate change risks and opportunities. The Company's work in this area was recognised with an EPRA Gold Level award for compliance in their Sustainability Best Practice reporting recommendations in the accounts for the year ending 31 March 2018. Additionally, the Company demonstrated continued strong performance within GRESB (formerly the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) this year, securing Green Star status and an overall score of 63 (up 7%, from 59 last year). As manager, we are aware of the importance of the impact its activities have in local environments and the performance of this area is being continually measured. It was a founding member of the UK Green Building Council in 2007 and in 2017 became a member of the Better Buildings Partnership and a Fund Manager Member of GRESB.

Finance

The Company refinanced both Canada Life and RBS loans in July 2018. These transactions capitalised on current low interest rates and repositioned the balance sheet for a lower cost and longer term. This active management of the balance sheet resulted in:

Competitive financing terms that lengthened both near-term debt maturity dates by five years, and extend the average weighted debt term from 7.7 years to approximately nine years;

The overall cost of debt reduced from 4.4% to 4.0% assuming the RCF is fully drawn;

Over 80% of the Company's debt is fixed with the remainder capped; and

Enlarged RCF provided additional liquidity for acquisitions and capital expenditure, with the ability to efficiently de-gear following asset sales or equity issuance.

In addition to the secured properties, the joint venture properties City Tower in Manchester and Store Street in London are uncharged with a combined value of £77.8 million.

Overall, the Company has a net loan to value of 29%, and has significant headroom to its loan covenants. Details of the two loans and compliance with principal covenants set out below:

Lender Loan (£m) Maturity Interest rate (%) Loan to Value ('LTV')[10] Interest Cover Ratio ('ICR')[11] Forward looking ICR[12] Ratio (%) Covenant (%) Ratio (%) Covenant (%) Ratio (%) Covenant (%) Canada Life 129.6 15/04/2028 4.43[13] 35.1 65 326 185 334 185 RBS 30.5[14] 20/05/2023 2.40[15] 46.5 65 n/a n/a 488 250

Outlook

There are a number of challenges facing the UK real estate market presented by current political and economic uncertainty. Furthermore, the continued structural change driving the polarisation of performance remains a key theme. In this environment, we have sought to develop a strategy based on investing in strong fundamentals and focused on active management. We have also refinanced at current low interest rates and made investments that have grown earnings.

We will continue to be active asset managers. Our broad pipeline of asset management initiatives provide opportunities to add value throughout the cycle. This activity is a mainstay of the Company's strategic objectives, the delivery of which is intended to sustainably increase net income. We will also sell assets where good performance can be realised and reinvest in opportunities which will generate higher net income.





Duncan Owen

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited

12 November 2018







Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Interim Report

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

• the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting; and

• the interim management report (comprising the Chairman's and the Investment Manager's report) includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

We are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website, and for the preparation and dissemination of financial statements. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

By order of the Board







Lorraine Baldry

Chairman





12 November 2018







Independent Review Report to Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

Conclusion

We have been engaged by Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company") to review the condensed set of financial statements in the Interim Report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 of the Company, its subsidiaries and its interests in joint ventures (together the "Group") which comprises the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and the related explanatory notes.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the Interim Report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the DTR") of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("the UK FCA").

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the Interim Report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Directors' responsibilities

The Interim Report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report in accordance with the DTR of the UK FCA.

As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the Interim Report in accordance with IAS 34.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the Interim Report based on our review.

The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities

This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the UK FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached.







Lee Clark

For and on behalf of KPMG Channel Islands Limited

Chartered Accountants, Guernsey

12 November 2018







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months to Six months

to Year

to 30/09/2018 30/09/2017 31/03/2018 Notes £000 £000 £000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Rental income 12,528 12,390 24,041 Other income 39 985 1,545 Property operating expenses (1,040) (1,017) (1,754) Net rental and related income, excluding joint ventures 11,527 12,358 23,852 Share of net rental income in joint ventures 1,512 1,409 2,754 Net rental and related income, including joint ventures 13,039 13,767 26,606 Profit on disposal of investment property 6 2 - 594 Net valuation gain on investment property 6 7,286 6,573 20,195 Expenses Investment management fee 2 (1,551) (1,772) (3,531) Valuers' and other professional fees (726) (678) (1,549) Administrators fee 2 (60) (60) (120) Auditor's remuneration (66) (64) (128) Directors' fees (75) (90) (180) Abortive transaction costs 3 - - (1,507) Other expenses 3 (140) (169) (223) Total expenses (2,618) (2,833) (7,238) Net operating profit before net finance costs 16,197 16,098 37,403 Refinancing costs 10 (3,128) - - Finance costs payable (3,369) (3,410) (6,819) Net finance costs (6,497) (3,410) (6,819) Share of net rental income in joint ventures 7 1,512 1,409 2,754 Share of net valuation (loss)/gain in joint ventures 7 (617) 367 498 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the equity holders of the parent 10,595 14,464 33,836 Basic and diluted earnings per share 4 2.0p 2.8p 6.5p

All items in the above statement are derived from continuing operations. The accompanying notes 1 to 16 form an integral part of the Interim Report.







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

30/09/2018 30/09/2017 31/03/2018 Notes £000 £000 £000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Investment property 6 417,783 372,323 388,976 Investment in joint ventures 7 78,381 77,617 77,748 Non-current assets 496,164 449,940 466,724 Trade and other receivables 8 18,067 17,112 14,415 Cash and cash equivalents 9 8,881 24,887 29,218 Investment property held for sale 6 2,000 5,777 - Current assets 28,948 47,776 43,633 Total assets 525,112 497,716 510,357 Issued capital and reserves 384,187 367,076 380,022 Treasury shares (26,452) (26,452) (26,452) Equity 357,735 340,624 353,570 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 10 157,973 148,386 148,505 Non-current liabilities 157,973 148,386 148,505 Trade and other payables 11 8,966 8,483 8,282 Taxation payable 438 223 - Current liabilities 9,404 8,706 8,282 Total liabilities 167,377 157,092 156,787 Total equity and liabilities 525,112 497,716 510,357 Net Asset Value per ordinary share 12 69.0p 65.7p 68.2p

The financial statements on pages 17-30 were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on 12 November 2018 and signed on its behalf by:







Lorraine Baldry

Chairman





The accompanying notes 1 to 16 form an integral part of the Interim Report.







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the period from 1 April 2017 to 30 September 2017 (unaudited)

Notes Share premium Treasury share reserve Revenue reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance as at 31 March 2017 219,090 (26,452) 139,952 332,590 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - 14,464 14,464 Dividends paid 5 - - (6,430) (6,430) Balance as at 30 September 2017 219,090 (26,452) 147,986 340,624



For the year ended 31 March 2018 (audited) and for the period from 1 April 2018 to 30 September 2018 (unaudited) Notes Share premium Treasury share reserve Revenue reserve Total £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance as at 31 March 2017 219,090 (26,452) 139,952 332,590 Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - 33,836 33,836 Dividends paid 5 - - (12,856) (12,856) Balance as at 31 March 2018 219,090 (26,452) 160,932 353,570 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - 10,595 10,595 Dividends paid 5 - - (6,430) (6,430) Balance as at 30 September 2018 219,090 (26,452) 165,097 357,735

The accompanying notes 1 to 16 form an integral part of the Interim Report.







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Six months

to Six months

to Year

to 30/09/2018 30/09/2017 31/03/2018 £000 £000 £000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Operating activities

Profit for the period/year

10,595

14,464

33,836 Adjustments for: Profit on disposal of investment property (2) - (594) Net valuation gain on investment property (7,286) (6,573) (20,195) Share of profit of joint ventures (895) (1,776) (3,252) Net finance cost 3,369 3,410 6,819 Operating cash generated before changes in working

capital 5,781 9,525 16,614 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (3,664) (3,209) 12,087 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 648 (195) (613) Cash generated from operations 2,765 6,121 28,088 Finance costs paid (3,298) (3,290) (6,585) Tax - - - Net cash from operating activities (533) 2,831 21,503 Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of investment property - 12,600 6,544 Additions to investment property (1,142) (5,300) (8,504) Acquisition of investment property (22,377) - - Investment in joint ventures (1,250) (350) (350) Net income distributed from joint ventures 1,512 1,409 2,754 Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (23,257) 8,359 444 Financing Activities Additions to debt 9,883 - - Dividends paid (6,430) (6,430) (12,856) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities 3,453 (6,430) (12,856) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period/year (20,337) 4,760 9,091 Opening cash and cash equivalents 29,218 20,127 20,127 Closing cash and cash equivalents 8,881 24,887 29,218

The accompanying notes 1 to 16 form an integral part of the Interim Report.







Notes to the Interim Report

1. Significant accounting policies

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited ("the Company") is a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey. The condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the period ended 30 September 2018 comprise the Company, its subsidiaries and its interests in joint ventures (together referred to as the "Group").

Statement of compliance

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all the information required for the full annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended 31 March 2018. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018. The financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Group's annual financial statements refer to new Standards and Interpretations none of which had a material impact on the condensed interim financial statements. IFRS 15 became effective during the period. The Directors have assessed the impact of this new standard and have concluded that its application has no material impact on the Company.

Going concern

The Directors have examined significant areas of possible financial risk including cash and cash requirements and the debt covenants, in particular the loan to value covenants and interest cover ratios on the loans with Canada Life and Royal Bank of Scotland. In July 2018, the Group completed a refinancing activity which included extending a portion of the Canada Life debt and increasing the revolving credit facility ('RCF') with Royal Bank of Scotland ('RBS'). 100% of the Canada Life loan now matures on 15 April 2028 and The Royal Bank of Scotland loan matures in July 2023. The Directors have not identified any material uncertainties which would cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of not less than twelve months from the date of the approval of the condensed interim financial statements. The Directors have satisfied themselves that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

After due consideration, the Board believes it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements.

Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. There have been no changes in the judgements and estimates used by management as disclosed in the last annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Group is engaged in a single segment of business, being property investment and in one geographical area, the United Kingdom. There is no one tenant that represents more than 10% of group revenues. The chief operating decision maker is considered to be the Board of Directors who are provided with consolidated IFRS information on a quarterly basis.

2. Material agreements

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited is the Investment Manager to the Company.

The Investment Manager is entitled to a fee together with reasonable expenses incurred in the performance of its duties. The fee is payable monthly in arrears and shall be an amount equal to one twelfth of the aggregate of 1.1% of the NAV of the Company. The Investment Management Agreement can be terminated by either party on not less than twelve months written notice or on immediate notice in the event of certain breaches of its terms or the insolvency of either party. The total charge to profit during the period was £1,551,000 (year to 31 March 2018: £3,531,000) (6 months to 30 September 2017: £1,772,000), which included a £283,000 VAT refund. At the period end £581,000 (31 March 2018: £556,000) (30 September 2017: £230,000) was outstanding.

The Board appointed Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited as the Administrator to the Company with effect from 25 July 2007. The Administrator is entitled to an annual fee equal to £120,000 of which £30,000 (31 March 2018: £30,000) (30 September 2017: £30,000) was outstanding at the period end.

3. Expenses

Six months to

30/09/2018 Six months to

30/09/2017 Year to

31/03/2018 £000 £000 £000 Regulatory costs 10 11 21 Professional fees 132 88 109 Other expenses (2) 70 93 140 169 223

4. Basic and Diluted Earnings per share

The basic and diluted earnings per share for the Group is based on the profit for the period of £10,595,000 (31 March 2018: £33,836,000), (30 September 2017: £14,464,000) and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period of 518,513,409 (31 March 2018: 518,513,409 and 30 September 2017: 518,513,409).

4. Basic and Diluted Earnings per share (continued)

EPRA earnings reconciliation

Six months to

30/09/2018 Six months to

30/09/2017 Year to

31/03/2018 £000 £000 £000 Profit after tax 10,595 14,464 33,836 Adjustments to calculate EPRA Earnings exclude: Profit on disposal of investment property (2) - (594) Net valuation gain on investment property (7,286) (6,573) (20,195) Share of valuation loss/(gain) in joint ventures 617 (367) (498) EPRA earnings 3,924 7,524 12,549 Company adjustments[16] 3,128 - 1,507 Adjusted EPRA earnings 7,052 7,524 14,056 Weighted average number of ordinary shares 518,513,409 518,513,409 518,513,409 EPRA earnings per share (pence) 0.8 1.4 2.4 Adjusted EPRA earnings per share (pence) 1.4 1.4 2.7

European Public Real Estate Association ('EPRA') earnings per share reflect the underlying performance of the Group calculated in accordance with the EPRA guidelines.

5. Dividends paid

Number of 01/04/2018 to In respect of ordinary Rate 30/09/2018 shares (pence) £000 Quarter 31 March 2018 dividend paid 31 May 2018 518.51 million 0.62 3,215 Quarter 30 June 2018 dividend paid 31 August 2018 518.51 million 0.62 3,215 1.24 6,430

Number of 01/04/2017 to In respect of ordinary Rate 30/09/2017 shares (pence) £000 Quarter 31 March 2017 dividend paid 31 May 2017 518.51 million 0.62 3,215 Quarter 30 June 2017 dividend paid 31 August 2017 518.51 million 0.62 3,215 1.24 6,430



Number of

01/04/2017 to In respect of ordinary Rate 31/03/2018 shares (pence) £000 Quarter 31 March 2017 dividend paid 31 May 2017 518.51 million 0.62 3,214 Quarter 30 June 2017 dividend paid 31 August 2017 518.51 million 0.62 3,214 Quarter 30 September 2017 dividend paid 06 December 2017 518.51 million 0.62 3,214 Quarter 31 December 2017 dividend paid 07 March 2018 518.51 million 0.62 3,214 2.48 12,856

A dividend for the quarter ended 30 September 2018 of 0.64p (£3.3 million) was declared on 12 November 2018 and will be paid on 30 November 2018.

6. Investment property (continued)

For the period 1 April 2017 to 30 September 2017 (unaudited)

Leasehold Freehold Total £000 £000 £000 Fair value as at 1 April 2017 37,403 328,824 366,227 Additions 32 5,268 5,300 Net valuation (loss)/gain on investment property (1,286) 7,859 6,573 Fair value as at 30 September 2017 36,149 341,951 378,100

For the year 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 (audited)

Leasehold Freehold Total £000 £000 £000 Fair value as at 1 April 2017 37,403 328,824 366,227 Additions 721 7,783 8,504 Gross proceeds on disposals (35) (6,509) (6,544) Realised gain on disposals 35 559 594 Net valuation (loss)/gain on investment property (944) 21,139 20,195 Fair value as at 31 March 2018 37,180 351,796 388,976

For the period 1 April 2018 to 30 September 2018 (unaudited)

Leasehold Freehold Total £000 £000 £000 Fair value as at 1 April 2018 37,180 351,796 388,976 Acquisitions of investment property - 22,377 22,377 Additions 52 1,090 1,142 Realised gain on disposals - 2 2 Net valuation (loss)/gain on investment property (81) 7,367 7,286 Fair value as at 30 September 2018 37,151 382,632 419,783

The balance above includes:

Leasehold

£000 Freehold

£000 Total £000 Investment property 37,151 380,632 417,783 Investment property held for sale - 2,000 2,000 Fair Value as at 30 September 2018 37,151 382,632 419,783

One of the investment properties has been determined to meet the criteria of a held for sale asset at the period end at a value of £2,000,000 (31 March 2018: £nil, 30 September 2017: £5,777,000).

Fair value of investment property as determined by the valuer totals £431,475,000 (31 March 2018: £399,725,000) (30 September 2017: £388,550,000). As at 30 September 2018, £11,692,000 (31 March 2018: £10,749,000) (30 September 2017: £10,450,000) in connection with lease incentives is included within trade and other receivables.

6. Investment property (continued)

The fair value of investment property has been determined by Knight Frank LLP, a firm of independent chartered surveyors, who are registered independent appraisers. The valuation has been undertaken in accordance with the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2017, incorporating the International Valuation Standards, and RICS Professional Standards UK January 2014 (revised April 2015), issued by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (the "Red Book").

The properties have been valued on the basis of "Fair Value" in accordance with the RICS Valuation - Professional Standards VPS4(7.1) Fair Value and VPGA1 Valuations for Inclusion in Financial Statements which adopt the definition of Fair Value used by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The valuation has been undertaken using appropriate valuation methodologies and the valuer's professional judgement. The valuer's opinion of Fair Value was primarily derived using recent comparable market transactions on arm's length terms, where available, and appropriate valuation techniques (The Investment Method).

The properties have been valued individually and not as part of a portfolio.

All investment properties are categorised as Level 3 fair values as they use significant unobservable inputs. There have not been any transfers between Levels during the period. Investment properties have been classed according to their real estate sector. Information on these significant unobservable inputs per class of investment property is disclosed below:

Quantitative information about fair value measurement using unobservable inputs (Level 3) as at 30 September 2018 (unaudited)

Industrial Retail (incl retail warehouse) Office Other Total Fair value (£000) 140,550 133,575 136,500 20,850 431,475 Area ('000 sq ft) 1,732 599 634 177 3,142 Net passing rent

psf per annum Range

Weighted average £0 - £10.83

£4.20 £0 - £38.50

£13.36 £0 - £25.81

£13.17 £0 - £13.00

£6.87 £0 - £38.50

£7.90 Gross ERV psf

per annum Range

Weighted average £3.75 - £12.00

£5.42 £7.40 - £38.50

£15.11 £9.50 - £27.50

£16.40 £8.18 -£13.00

£9.07 £3.75 - £38.50

£9.69 Net initial

yield (1) Range

Weighted average 0% - 6.34%

4.84% 0% - 7.42%

5.61% 0%-18.39%

5.72% 4.86% -5.85%

5.47% 0% - 18.39%

5.39% Equivalent

yield Range

Weighted average 4.66% - 7.58%

6.02% 5.01%-9.39%

6.13% 5.38%-10.66%

6.85% 4.75% -7.90%

6.61% 4.66%-10.66%

6.35%

Notes:(1) Yields based on rents receivable after deduction of head rents, but gross of non-recoverables.

6. Investment property (continued)

Quantitative information about fair value measurement using unobservable inputs (Level 3) as at 31 March 2018 (audited)

Industrial Retail (incl retail warehouse) Office Leisure Total Fair value (£000) 128,450 138,825 111,700 20,750 399,725 Area ('000 sq ft) 1,716 599 547 177 3,039 Net passing rent per sq ft per annum Range

Weighted average £0 - £10.83

£4.13 £0 - £38.50

£13.89 £0 - £25.81

£13.56 £0 - £6.15

£4.52 £0 - £38.50

£7.77 Gross ERV per sq ft per annum Range

Weighted average £3.75 - £11.50

£5.36 £7.40 - £38.50

£15.23 £9.50 - £27.50

£15.70 £8.23 - £13.00 £9.11 £3.75-£38.50

£9.38 Net initial yield (1) Range

Weighted average 0% - 6.81%

5.17% 0% - 8.25%

5.61% 0% - 17.41%

6.22% 0% - 5.80%

3.62% 0% - 17.41%

5.53% Equivalent yield Range

Weighted average 4.84% - 8.91%

6.40% 4.75%-8.68%

6.00% 5.60%-10.41%

7.01% 4.75% - 7.83%

6.61% 4.75%-10.41%

6.44%

Notes: (1) Yields based on rents receivable after deduction of head rents, but gross of non-recoverables.



Sensitivity of measurement to variations in the significant unobservable inputs

The significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy of the Group's property portfolio, together with the impact of significant movements in these inputs on the fair value measurement, are shown below:

Unobservable input Impact on fair value measurement of significant increase in input Impact on fair value measurement of significant decrease in input Passing rent Increase Decrease Gross ERV Increase Decrease Net initial yield Decrease Increase Equivalent yield Decrease Increase

There are interrelationships between the yields and rental values as they are partially determined by market rate conditions.

6. Investment property (continued)

The sensitivity of the valuation to changes in the most significant inputs per class of investment property are shown below:

Estimated movement in fair value of investment properties at 30 September 2018 (unaudited) Industrial

£'000 Retail

£'000 Office

£'000 Other

£'000 Total

£'000 Increase in ERV by 5% 6,755 5,906 5,973 578 19,032 Decrease in ERV by 5% (6,531) (5,163) (5,621) (561) (17,876) Increase in net initial yield by 0.25% (6,897) (5,697) (5,713) (911) (19,124) Decrease in net initial yield by 0.25% 7,647 6,229 6,235 998 20,984

Estimated movement in fair value of investment properties at 31 March 2018 (audited) Industrial

£000 Retail

£000 Office

£000 Other

£000 Total

£000 Increase in ERV by 5% 6,559 6,057 4,837 731 18,184 Decrease in ERV by 5% (5,460) (5,405) (4,792) (737) (16,394) Increase in net initial yield by 0.25% (5,929) (5,920) (4,318) (1,341) (17,277) Decrease in net initial yield by 0.25% 6,532 6,473 4,680 1,540 18,911



7. Investment in joint ventures

For the period 1 April 2017 to 30 September 2017 (unaudited)

£000 Opening balance as at 1 April 2017 76,900 Purchase of units in City Tower Unit Trust to fund capital expenditure 350 Share of profit for the period 1,776 Distributions received (1,409) Amounts recognised as joint ventures at 30 September 2017 77,617

For the year 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 (audited)

£000 Opening balance as at 1 April 2017 76,900 Purchase of units in City Tower Unit Trust to fund capital expenditure 350 Share of profit for the period 3,252 Distribution received (2,754) Amounts recognised as joint ventures at 31 March 2018 77,748

For the period 1 April 2018 to 30 September 2018 (unaudited)

£000 Opening balance as at 1 April 2018 77,748 Purchase of units in City Tower Unit Trust to fund capital expenditure 1,250 Share of profit for the period 895 Distributions received (1,512) Amounts recognised as joint ventures at 30 September 2018 78,381

8. Trade and other receivables

Six months to

30/09/2018 Six months to

30/09/2017 Year to

31/03/2018 £000 £000 £000 Rent receivable 1,873 1,830 974 Sundry debtors and prepayments 16,194 15,282 13,441 18,067 17,112 14,415

Other debtors and receivables includes £11,692,000 (31 March 2018: £10,749,000, 30 September 2017: £10,450,000) in respect of lease incentives.

9. Cash and cash equivalents

As at 30 September 2018 the group had £8.9 million in cash (31 March 2018: £29.2 million, 30 September 2017: £24.9 million) of which £nil is held within the Canada Life security pool. (31 March 2018: £nil, 30 September 2017: £2.5 million)

10. Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

The Group entered into a £129.6 million loan facility with Canada Life on 16 April 2013 that had 20% of the loan maturing on 15 April 2023 and with the balance of 80% maturing on 15 April 2028, with a fixed interest rate of 4.77%. On the 2 July 2018, the 20% of the Canada Life loan maturing on 15 April 2023 was refinanced extending the maturity date, increasing the length of the loan to that of the 80%, maturing on the 15 April 2028 making it coterminous with the 80% balance. The interest rate for this element of the loan was amended to 3.00% from 4.77%.

On 2 July 2018, the Company refinanced its existing £20.5 million revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland. The RCF with RBS was increased from £20.5 million to £32.5 million. The existing RCF had been due to expire in July 2019, and the new five year loan has a maturity in July 2023. The interest rate is based on the loan to value ratio as below:

LIBOR + 1.60% if loan to value is less than or equal to 60%

LIBOR + 1.85% if loan to value is greater than 60%

During the period the loan to value has remained less than 60%. Since this loan has variable interest, an interest rate cap for 100% of the loan was entered into, which comes into effect if GBP 3 month LIBOR reaches 1.5%.

As at 30 September 2018 the group has a loan balance of £160.1 million and £2.1 million of unamortised arrangement fees (31 March 2018: £150.1 million and £1.6 million of unamortised arrangement fees, September 2017: £150.1 million and £1.7 million of unamortised arrangement fees).

Fair values are based on the present value of future cash flows discounted at a market rate of interest. Issue costs are amortised over the period of the borrowings. As at 30 September 2018 the fair value of the Group's £129.6 million loan with Canada Life was £145.3 million (31 March 2018: £143.0 million, 30 September 2017: £143.6 million).

Refinancing of both the external loans led to a one-off refinancing expense of £3.1 million during the period.

11. Trade and other payables

Six months to

30/09/2018 Six months to

30/09/2017 Year to

31/03/2018 £000 £000 £000 Rent received in advance 4,938 4,804 4,782 Rental deposits 1,105 1,037 963 Interest payable 1,391 1,391 1,391 Other payables and accruals 1,532 1,251 1,146 8,966 8,483 8,282

12. NAV per ordinary share

The NAV per ordinary share is based on the net assets of £357,735,000 (31 March 2018: £353,570,000, 30 September 2017: £340,624,000) and 518,513,409 ordinary shares in issue at the Statement of Financial Position reporting date (31 March 2018: 518,513,409 and 30 September 2017: 518,513,409).

13. Financial risk factors

The Directors are of the opinion that there have been no significant changes to the financial risk profile of the Group since the end of the last annual financial reporting period ended 31 March 2018 of which it is aware.

The main risks arising from the Group's financial instruments and properties are market price risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and interest rate risk. The Group is only directly exposed to sterling and hence is not exposed to currency risks. The Board regularly reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks.

14. Related party transactions

Material agreements are disclosed in note 2. The Directors' remuneration for the period for services to the Group was £75,000 (31 March 2018: £180,000, 30 September 2017: £90,000). Transactions with joint ventures are disclosed in note 7.

15. Capital Commitments

At 30 September 2018 the Group had capital commitments of £2 million (31 March 2018: £1.2 million, 30 September 2017: £3.2 million).

16. Post balance sheet events

Post year end, the Company acquired 19 Hollin Lane, Milton Keynes for £0.8m on the 5 October 2018.





