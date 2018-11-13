STEM Programs Provides Hands-On Training on Start-of-the-Art Equipment

The Dassault Systèmes US Foundation announced today its support for Workshops for Warriors, a school that prepares veterans and transitioning service members for careers in advanced manufacturing. Through the support of a grant from the US Foundation, 81 veterans have graduated or enrolled in STEM certification programs.

Workshops for Warriors solves two systemic issues: a gap in advanced manufacturing talent and the need to ensure service members and veterans a successful transition into an upwardly mobile civilian career. The organization trains, certifies, and places veterans into high paying entry-level jobs in four months.

"As we continue to grow, it's essential that our students train on the best equipment and are exposed to employment and training opportunities with leaders in the industry," said Hernán Luis y Prado, CEO and Founder of Workshops for Warriors. "This partnership illustrates the Dassault Systèmes US Foundation's commitment to supporting veterans in transition and strengthening the manufacturing sector in America."

The program provides veterans with extensive hands-on training on state-of-the-art equipment to gain employment in their chosen field. Students have become welders, machinists, mill and lathe operators, parts designers and programmers.

"The Dassault Systèmes US Foundation is proud to sponsor a program supporting transitioning service members and veterans in the United States," said Al Bunshaft, President, Dassault Systèmes US Foundation. "Achieving a sustainable social inclusion of workers is critical to meet the advanced manufacturing needs of US companies. The Dassault Systèmes US Foundation, by supporting projects using virtual environments with a focus on engineering disciplines, will improve educational techniques to meet tomorrow's worker needs and improve employability of students of all ages."

Workshops for Warriors Advanced Manufacturing Training Program for Young Veterans aligns with the mission of the Dassault Systèmes US Foundation by inspiring veterans in science and engineering and providing them with the education, skills and certifications to become employed in the advanced manufacturing industry.

About La Fondation Dassault Systèmes

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes provides grants, training and expertise about 3D virtual universe technologies to help schools, universities, research centers, museums and associations in Europe, the U.S. and India to push the limits of knowledge. Its mission is to inspire young people with a passion for engineering, science and digital technology to create a better and more collaborative society. As part of this mission, it actively contributes to inventing new ways of sharing know-how and transforming learning practices that make it possible to detect new talents and help them achieve their dreams.

For more information: lafondation3ds.org

About Workshops for Warriors

The mission of Workshops for Warriors is to provide quality hands-on training, STEM educational programs and opportunities to earn third party nationally recognized credentials to enable veterans, transitioning service members, and other students to be successfully trained and placed in their chosen advanced manufacturing career field. To learn about enrollment or donating to help support the program and its mission, visit https://workshopsforwarriors.org. Additional information can be found on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005301/en/

Contacts:

Workshops for Warriors

Lisa Strickland, 619.550.1620

lisa@wfw.org

or

Dassault Systèmes

Suzanne Moran, +1 (781) 810 3774

Suzanne.moran@3ds.com