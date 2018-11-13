YOTEL Announces Another European City Hotel With First Property in Portugal

LONDON, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

YOTEL Porto will mark the 26th property underoperation or development by globaltech-inspired hotel group YOTEL

YOTEL announces plans to operate a new hotel in Porto (opening in 2019). The hotel will be located on Rua de Gonçalo Cristóvão, in the heart of the traditional centre of Porto, adjacent to the city's business district - Rua de Santa Catarina.

The property will showcase the design excellence that YOTEL is known for worldwide. Integrating the fundamentals of luxury hotels into smaller smartly designed spaces, and will offer approximately 147 rooms (known as cabins). As per typical YOTEL style, each cabin will have a signature space-saving adjustable SmartBed with Serta gel mattress, ensuite bathrooms with rain showers, mood lighting and HD TVs that can easily be connected to guests' own devices.

"We are thrilled to launch our first hotel in Portugal in Porto, home to many of the largest Portuguese corporations and the gateway to the Douro Valley and the northern Portuguese regions.Having grown in double digits for three successive years, Porto's hotel market has demonstrated its strength and aptitude to attract an increasingly-wide variety of demand. Strong economic growth, new airline routes and numerous international events are expected to continue delivering demand to Porto, driving higher rates and occupancy levels", says Hubert Viriot, YOTEL CEO.

"As a tech-driven brand, YOTEL Porto will deliver extraordinary value and innovative design in a market dominated by traditional hotels, far off from modern travellers'needs and expectation", Viriot adds.

The project came to fruition following investment from owner United Investments Portugal, a luxury real estate developer renowned for the creation of world-class hotels and resorts across Portugal.

Carlos Leal, General Director United Investments Portugal says: "As a long-term strategic partner of YOTEL, we are delighted to bring such a pioneering hotel group to Porto. YOTEL's innovative yet affordable luxury ethos perfectly matches demand in a city that seeks to continuously regenerate. YOTEL's development here in the city will only contribute to the vibrancy and increasing popularity of Porto".

The property will incorporate the quintessentially YOTEL technological and design features, which includes free super-fast WiFi, ample access to charging and power points in cabins and public spaces, keyless entry and the ability to self-check in under a minute with the hotel's airline-style self-service kiosks.

Driven by a sense of community, YOTEL Porto's multi-functional public spaces are ideal for work and play. Not only will guests have access to a 24/7 gym, smart vending and 'food on the go', but also the shared eating, drinking and co-working spaces will be ideal to relax and socialise with likeminded travellers. The Porto property will also be home to a SKY BAR and terrace on the 9th floor.

The property stands minutes away from theatres, restaurants, bars and tourist attractions such as the Ribeira quarter (UNESCO World Heritage Site), the Port Wine Cellars, and the docks where the Douro Rio cruises begin. Its proximity to both the business district and tourist attractions cater to business travellers and tourists alike. Just 350 metres from the Trindade metro station, YOTEL Porto will be 30 minutes by rail and 20 minutes by car to Porto Airport.

YOTEL Porto will be the first of many in the Iberian Peninsula as the group is actively looking for opportunities in this region, focussing on major cities like Lisbon, Madrid and Barcelona.

YOTEL Porto will introduce modernity and vibrancy by injecting new life into a vacant office space. The project is currently in development stages and designed by Nuno Leónidas Architects (NLA).