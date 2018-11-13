GKN Powder Metallurgy Joins Forces With PostNord AB to Revolutionize Logistics for 3D Printed Parts

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GKN Powder Metallurgy, a leading innovation development partner of the manufacturing industry, today announced a partnership with PostNord AB, the leading supplier of communication and logistic solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. The partnership empowers global manufacturers to optimize their part supply chain with streamlined logistics that make it easy and fast to get parts where they need to go in the Nordic region.

"We're joining forces with PostNord AB because we see an opportunity to improve the manufacturing supply chain, particularly in the Nordic region," says Peter Oberparleiter, CEO of GKN Powder Metallurgy. "This partnership will offer an incredible benefit to our customers by reducing part turnaround by nearly two business days which is critical for the customers PostNord serves. Our metal 3D printing technology is disrupting the traditional manufacturing industry by greatly reducing manufacturing lead-times with the capability of producing more complex products. Collaborating with PostNord AB bridges the logistics gap we see in the marketplace and ensures that printed parts get to manufacturers efficiently and on time. That is the first step before establishing additive manufacturing linked to the GKN Powder Metallurgy print network."

"Metal 3D printing offers tangible benefits to manufacturers who implement the technology, with significant bottom-line benefits," says Ylva Ekborn, CEO PostNord Strålfors Group. "This collaboration only scratches the surface of what's possible as manufacturers explore new ways to capitalize on advancements in technology and new logistics strategies to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, this shows PostNord can be a supplier of 3D production in a wide range of materials, from plastic to metal, throughout the Nordic region."

About GKN Powder Metallurgy

GKN Powder Metallurgy is your full metal shapes solutions provider, shaping powder metal into high performance and high precision components. We provide leading powder metal expertise and process experience to transform ideas into production. The company consists of GKN Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals, and GKN Additive to provide powder materials, conventional components, and Additive Manufacturing production. We combine three focused businesses under one brand. Together we are over 7,400 problem solvers over 34 locations, setting our global engineering network at the highest standard.

About PostNord and PostNord Strålfors

We deliver! PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. We ensure postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. With our expertise and strong distribution network, we develop options for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics in the Nordic region. In 2017, the Group had around 31,000 employees and sales of just over SEK 37 billion. The parent company, PostNord AB, is a Swedish public limited company headquartered in Solna, Sweden. Visit us at www.postnord.com

PostNord Strålfors develops and provides communications solutions that give companies with many customers and suppliers completely new opportunities for creating stronger and more personal customer relationships. With our digital platform, we deliver seamless communication, regardless of which channel the recipient requires. PostNord Strålfors is part of the PostNord Group, the leading supplier of communications and logistics services in the Nordic region. PostNord Strålfors has operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, where our 750 employees achieve sales of SEK 2.1 billion (2017).

