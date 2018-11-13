Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 3Q 2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date 13-Nov-2018 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 13 November 2018 PhosAgro 3Q 2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date On 21 November 2018, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 08:30 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1880869-1/158FBA0940F08FCDFDC8 4DC3594EFFA8 [1] Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1880875-1/18B7C10BC348EBE494C2 70C8E76A27BB [2] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9315 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9863 United Kingdom Toll +44 207 194 375 9 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 376 6183 United States Toll-Free 1 844 286 0643 United States Toll +1 646 722 4916 Conference ID numbers: English call: 34265611# Russian call: 41167413 # For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: NOR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 6501 EQS News ID: 744893 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f78a7d242182ada9b293c7447d2fae07&application_id=744893&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b72a32400b0ae0996d1fe79173e75c6&application_id=744893&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 13, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)