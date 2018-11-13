GlobalSign Launches Global Partner Program to Advance Enterprise Growth

Leading certificate authority's new global partner program enables enterprise resellers and system integrators to deliver PKI solutions at scale

BRUSSELS and BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (www.globalsign.com), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and the leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Everything, today announced the launch of its Global Partner Program. GlobalSign's worldwide partner program enables resellers, value-added resellers and system integrators to deliver scalable Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions to their enterprise customers, while also allowing standard resellers and hosting companies to deliver identity and encryption products to their customers. In addition, with GlobalSign's announcement last month that it is now a recognized Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) in the EU - one of the first global CA's in the world to secure this recognition - European resellers wishing to sell qualified digital certificates should contact their GlobalSign partner manager.

GlobalSign is an identity services company providing cloud-based, highly scalable PKI solutions that enables enterprises to conduct safe commerce, communications, content delivery, and community interactions. The company's identity and security solutions allow businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities, as well as automate authentication and encryption.

With the new Global Partner Program, GlobalSign will provide support, training, and certifications to fit the needs of partners and their customers, along with pre-sales and post-sales assistance to enable partners to successfully represent the company's identity and security solutions. The new Global Partner Program takes a multi-tiered approach and can be customized to fit all business models. Backed by GlobalSign's credibility, security, and trust, members of the Global Partner Program will receive a set of core benefits that can help them to significantly grow their business. The new program recognizes and rewards partners, and also provides them with opportunities to advance in the market. Program participants can choose from options such as:

Reselling GlobalSign solutions as part of their portfolio;

Working with GlobalSign to integrate the solutions to their customers' environment; and

Become an expert in selling, deploying and supporting GlobalSign's cloud-based PKI solutions and the IT security applications that customers need as an extension of GlobalSign.

Supporting quotes from partners:

"For encryption, we needed a partner who takes security seriously, has rock-solid technical credentials and platforms and has the support to match," said Macsen Galvin, Chief Operating Officer, EuroDNS. "GlobalSign provided all of this for us and worked closely to tailor a solution to help EuroDNS customers enable encryption on all of their sites."

"With more than 18 years of experience, we believe GlobalSign has the best security and reliability offerings in the market. In addition, the level of support they offer our customers is far and away superior to other CA's," said Victor Alvarado, IT Manager, InterHAND S.A. "Being a GlobalSign partner gives us a greater level of respect and confidence in the market. In addition, having the full support of all GlobalSign departments enables InterHAND to continue growing, ultimately enabling us to become a worldwide leader in safe digital transformation."

"Because we hold a large number of domains, working with a trusted partner like GlobalSign is critical. Their website is very easy to navigate, managing renewals is easy and ordering new certificates is always a smooth, seamless process," said Darren O'Dell, Managing Director, Smartgames Technologies, Ltd. "Another huge benefit is GlobalSign's vetting process, which we've found to be extremely thorough. Overall, we are very happy to work with them."

The new Global Partner Program offers tight alignment with GlobalSign's business, enabling partners to be an extension of the company. With comprehensive training programs and certification, partners can market, sell and deliver even the most complex GlobalSign solutions to enterprises worldwide. GlobalSign offers a cloud-based managed PKI platform to solve critical IT security issues, including:

Comprehensive SSL certificate management

Enhancing passwords with multi-factor authentication

Creating trusted digital signatures for documents

Encrypting and digitally signing emails

Protecting code integrity

Enabling PKI for devices

"Partnering with GlobalSign enables companies to expand their business by providing the leading cloud-based PKI solutions and IT security applications customers need today," said Chris Hudson, Channel Manager - West, GlobalSign. "We are very excited to grow our enterprise business with partners and integrators throughout the world. Whether it is in Europe, North America, Latin America or in other regions worldwide, there is a large untapped opportunity for partners to provide digital transformation solutions. Our new global partner program makes this possible."

Hudson added, "With GlobalSign's new status as a recognized QTSP provider, there is an even greater incentive for European resellers and integrators to join our new Global Partner Program. Our accreditation will enable them to sell even more products, another fantastic way to grow their business."

For additional details on GlobalSign's Global Partner Program, visit www.globalsign.com/partners/global-partner-program.

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

About GMO Cloud KK

GMO Cloud K.K. (TSE: 3788) is a full-service IT infrastructure provider focused on cloud solutions. Established as a hosting company in 1996, the company has managed servers for more than 130,000 businesses and now has 6,500 sales partners throughout Japan. In February of 2011, the company launched GMO Cloud to enhance its focus on cloud-based solutions. Since 2007, the company has also grown its GlobalSign SSL security brand through offices in Belgium, U.K., U.S., China and Singapore. For more information, visit http://ir.gmocloud.com/english/.

About GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet services industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/ .

