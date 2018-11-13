Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 12-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 377.31p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.38p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---