Despite a considerable increase in polysilicon sales, the Chinese manufacturer saw its turnover decline 7.5% year-on-year in the latest quarter.Chinese polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy Corp. has reported a slight decrease in revenues in its financial results for the third quarter of this year. The company's revenues were down 7.5% from $72.9 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $67.4 million in the latest quarter, although sales of polysilicon grew significantly year-on-year from 4,500 MT to 6,199 MT. Meanwhile, operating result and net profit for the third quarter of this year reached ...

