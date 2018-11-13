TAKOF Stock: The Future Is NowAs a kid, I remembered watching a cartoon called The Jetsons. This cartoon was a take on a future when robots were maids, 3D printing devices made food, and vehicles could fly. I was under the age of 10 at the time, and those images seemed like a far-off fantasy that only served to stoke my childish imagination.Today, decades later, those images I saw on the television screen seem like a reasonable vision on what our future may look like. Robots do exist, and they are already doing household chores. 3D printing machines also exist and, guess what, they can make food. So what's left? Flying vehicles. Yup, we have those as well, and we.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...