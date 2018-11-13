Presentations span 21 research areas with five oral presentations

More than 50 presentations from external authors indicate a growing interest Novocure's proprietary Tumor Treating Fields platform

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced more than 70 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields, including five oral presentations, will be featured at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) on Nov. 15 through Nov. 19 in New Orleans. External authors prepared more than 50 of the presentations, pointing to a growing interest in Novocure's proprietary Tumor Treating Fields platform. Presentations span 21 research areas with more than 5 percent of all conference abstracts at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology discussing Tumor Treating Fields.

"We are pleased to have a record number of presentations on Novocure's proprietary platform featured this year at SNO's Annual Meeting," said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocure's Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. "Presentations cover a broad range of topics from cell biology, radiation therapy and immunology to clinical trials and patient care, which we believe point to a growing and diversifying interest in Tumor Treating Fields from clinicians and researchers around the world. We are excited to engage the oncology community at SNO and to continue collaborating to realize the full potential of Tumor Treating Fields."

New clinical data from investigator sponsored pilot trials will be shared studying Tumor Treating Fields in progressive pediatric gliomas, Tumor Treating Fields prior to and with radiation for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM),Tumor Treating Fields in combination with a personalized mutation-derived tumor vaccine for newly diagnosed GBM, and targeted skull remodeling surgery to maximize Tumor Treating Fields intensity for recurrent GBM.

Post-hoc analyses of Novocure's EF-14 phase 3 pivotal trial in newly diagnosed GBM will highlight improved patient outcomes associated with higher delivered doses of Tumor Treating Fields, the potential combination of Tumor Treating Fields with lomustine and the absence of a negative impact on health-related quality of life in the EORTC QLQ-C30 and BN20 scales when Tumor Treating Fields was added to temozolomide.

Preclinical data will highlight the potential role of Tumor Treating Fields as an activator of the immune system, supporting further investigation into the combination of Tumor Treating Fields and immunotherapy. Other abstracts will include insights on the relative response to Tumor Treating Fields across certain cell lines, the potential for novel array layouts to improve efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields, the potential effect of Tumor Treating Fields on blood brain barrier permeability and the potential synergistic effect of Tumor Treating Fields in combination with PARP inhibitors.

Health economics and outcomes research data will discuss the cost effectiveness of Tumor Treating Fields across multiple populations and assessment frameworks.

Abstracts on Tumor Treating Fields can be viewed online and include the following:

Oral presentations

(HOUT-16) The cost effectiveness of Tumor Treating Fields treatment for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma based on the EF-14 trial. G. Guzauskas. 5:00 to 5:04 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17. (E-talks group 3: Health outcomes neurological complications of cancer and cancer therapy quality of life radiotherapy surgical therapy CNS metastases)

(ACTR-46) Higher doses of TTFields in the tumor are associated with improved patient outcome. M. Ballo. 5:32 to 5:36 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17. (E-talks group 1: Adult therapeutics immunology)

(ACTR-43) Open-label phase 1 clinical trial testing personalized and targeted skull remodeling surgery to maximize TTFields intensity for recurrent glioblastoma Interim analysis and safety assessment. A. Korshoej. 9:40 to 9:45 a.m. CST Sunday, Nov. 18. (Concurrent session 7A: Adult clinical trials II)

(HOUT-18) Cost effectiveness of treating glioblastoma patients age 65 years or older with Tumor Treating Fields plus temozolomide versus temozolomide alone. G. Guzauskas. 10:30 to 10:40 a.m. CST Sunday, Nov. 18. (Concurrent session 8B: Practical applied neuro-oncology II)

(IMMU-71) Evaluating the compatibility of tumor treating electric fields with key anti-tumoral T cell functions. G. Diamant. 11:50 to 11:55 a.m. CST Sunday, Nov. 18. (Concurrent session 8C: Immunology Preclinical and clinical II)

Poster presentations: Adult clinical trials Non-immunologic

(ACTR-01) Safety Analyses of Tumor Treating Fields in Combination with Lomustine in the EF14 Phase 3 Clinical Study. A. Kinzel. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(ACTR-49) Pricottf: A Phase I/II Trial of Tumor Treating Fields Prior and Concomitant to Radiotherapy in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma. M. Glas. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentation: Angiogenesis

(ANGI-11) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Inhibit Cancer Cell Migration and Invasion by Inducing Reorganization of the Actin Cytoskeleton and Formation of Cell Adhesions. M. Giladi. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Adult clinical trials Immunologic

(ATIM-02) Tumor Treating Fields in Combination with Bevacizumab in Recurrent or Progressive Meningioma in a Phase 2 Study. P. Kumthekar. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(ATIM-03) TTFields and Pulsed Bevacizumab in Patients with Bevacizumab-refractory Recurrent Glioblastoma: A Phase 2 Study. D. Tran. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(ATIM-31) Phase I Study of Tumor Treatment Fields and a Personalized Mutation-derived Tumor Vaccine in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma. A. Hormigo. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Cell biology and metabolism

(CBMT-03) A Novel Metabolic PET Tracer Strategy to Determine Early Effects of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). C. Patel. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(CBMT-29) Induction of Autophagy Following TTFields Application Serves as a Survival Mechanism Mediated by AMPK Activation. M. Giladi. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Computational omics

(COMP-15) Meta-analysis of Cancer Cell Lines Based on Their Response to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). M. Giladi. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(COMP-19) Water-content Based Electric Property Tomography (wEPT) for Modelling Delivery of Tumor Treating Fields to the Brain. Z. Bomzon. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentation: Drug resistance

(DRES-11) A Systems Approach for Determining the Mechanism of Resistance to Tumor Treating Fields in Glioblastoma. D. Chen. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Experimental therapies

(EXTH-01) Modeling the Safety of Topical Agents for Skin Toxicity Associated with Tumor Treating Fields Therapy in Glioblastoma. M. Lacouture. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(EXTH-24) Exposure to Tumor Treating Fields Inhibits DNA Repair, Induces Replication Stress and Renders Tumor Cells Sensitive to Agents That Impinge upon These Pathways. M. Story. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(EXTH-38) A New Computational Method for Comprehensive Estimation of Anti Tumor Efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). A. Korshoej. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(EXTH-40) Optimizing Array Layouts for Glioblastoma Therapy with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). A. Korshoej. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(EXTH-41) Effects of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) on Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) Permeability. A. Kessler. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(EXTH-62) The Dielectric Properties of Malignant Glioma Tissue. M. Proescholdt. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(EXTH-74) Molecular Mechanisms of Anti-tumor Action of TTFields Determined by Measurements and Modeling of Electro-conductive Properties of Microtubules. J. Tuszynki. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

Poster presentations: Health outcome measures

(HOUT-06) Pattern of low field intensity recurrence in high-grade gliomas following Tumor Treatment Field therapy. R. Briggs. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(HOUT-09) Using the ASCO and ESMO Frameworks to Assess the Clinical Value of Tumor Treating Fields for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme. C. Proescholdt. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(HOUT-17) Elderly Patients >65 years of Age with Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme Gain Life Time from Treatment with Tumor Treating Fields and Temozolomide. G. Guzauskas. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(HOUT-25) Adherence to Tumor Treating Fields in Patients with High-grade Glioma A Single Center Experience. A. Kessler. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(HOUT-26) Survival Outcomes in Glioblastoma Patients Using TTFields: The Baylor Scott White Medical Center in Central Texas Experience. A. Padhye. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(HOUT-27) The Challenge of Health Utility Values for Glioblastoma Patients with Long-term Survival. C. Proescholdt. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(HOUT-28) Clinical Experience with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields, Optune) in Israel Patient Acceptance and Safety. T. Siegal. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(HOUT-30) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in Combination with Lomustine (CCNU) and Temozolomide (TMZ) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma (GBM). M. Glas. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(HOUT-31) Care patterns and treatment efficacy: A clinical series of primary glioblastoma with an emphasis on older adults. M. Hultman. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(HOUT-36) Institutional Compliance with Tumor Treating Fields for Glioblastoma. R. Bonomi. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

Poster presentations: Immunology

(IMMU-42) TTFields Induces Immunogenic Cell Death and STING Pathway Activation Through Cytoplasmic Double-stranded DNA in GBM. D. Chen. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(IMMU-52) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Induce Immunogenic Cell Death Resulting in Enhanced Antitumor Efficacy When Combined with anti-pd-1 Therapy. T. Voloshin. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(IMMU-53) Impact of Tumor-treating Fields (TTFields) on the Immunogenicity of Glioma Cells. M. Silginer. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Innovations in patient care

(INNV-01) PROTECT Study: PRO Phylactic Skin Toxicity Therapy with Clindamycin and Clobetasol or Skin Barrier in Glioblastoma Patients Treated with Tumor Treating Fields. M. Lacouture. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(INNV-03) Safety and Adverse Event Profile of Tumor Treating Fields Use in the EMEA Region a Real-world Data Analysis. M. Glas. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(INNV-04) Safety and Adverse Event Profile of Tumor Treating Fields in Glioblastoma a Global Post-market Surveillance Analysis. U. Weinberg. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(INNV-17) Tumour Treating Fields: Acceptable to a UK Population? M. Jenkinson. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(INNV-23) Safety and Adverse Event Profile of Tumor Treating Fields in Elderly Patients a Post-market Surveillance Analysis. W. Shi. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(INNV-24) Safety of Tumor Treating Fields in Glioblastoma Patients with Implanted Non-programmable and Programmable Shunts, and Pacemakers/defibrillators. Y. Kew. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(INNV-29) Experience with TTFields (Optune) in Pediatric High Grade Glioma Patients in Israel. M. Yalon. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(INNV-30) Tumor Treating Fields and Radiotherapy for Newly Diagnosed glioblastoma: Safety and Efficacy Results from a Pilot Study. R. Grossman. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(INNV-31) User Experience with New, Aesthetically Improved Transducer Arrays for Delivery of Tumor Treating Fields for Glioblastoma. A. Kinzel. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(INNV-48) Tumor Treating Fields Utilization in a Glioblastoma Patient with a Preexisting Cardiac Pacemaker: The First Reported Case. S. McClelland. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

Poster presentation: Neurological complications of cancer and cancer therapy

(NCMP-21) Real-world Surveillance Data for Tumor Treating Fields Affirm the Tolerability of Tumor Treating Fields for the Treatment of Glioblastoma in the United States. D. Tran. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentation: Neuro-cognitive outcomes

(NCOG-06) Predicting Tumor Treating Field Compliance Using Neurocognitive Testing. K. Qualls. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

Poster presentations: Neuro-imaging

(NIMG-04) Diffusion Restriction on MR Imaging in the T2 Hyperintense, but Otherwise Normal-appearing White Matter of Glioblastoma Patients Treated with TTFields Correlates with Survival. J. Vymazal. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(NIMG-34) The Impact of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) on Brain Anatomy Using Computational Anatomy Analysis. A. Hottinger. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(NIMG-48) Volumetric Response to TTFields in Newly Diagnosed GBM. C. Freyschlag. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(NIMG-49) Electric Field Intensities Delivered by Tumor-treating Fields (TTFields) to Glioblastoma Regions: Effect on Treatment Response Assessed by Amino Acid PET. C. Juhasz. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(NIMG-72) A Novel Array Layout for Delivering TTFields to the Whole Brain. Z. Bomzon. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

Poster presentation: Molecular pathology and classification Adult and pediatric

(PATH-27) Identifying the Genetic Signature of Response in a Phase II Study of Tumor Treating Fields in Recurrent Glioblastoma. D. Tran. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Pediatric clinical trials

(PDCT-07) Feasibility Trial of Optune for Children with Recurrent or Progressive Supratentorial High-grade Glioma and Ependymoma: A Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium Study. E. Hwang. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(PDCT-11) Surveillance Data Demonstrates the Tolerability of Tumor Treating Fields in Pediatric Glioma Patients. D. Hanson. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(PDCT-12) A Phase I Trial of Tumor Treating Fields with and Without Concomitant Temozolomide and Bevacizumab in Pediatric Patients with High-grade Glioma and Ependymoma. D. Hanzon. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

Poster presentation: Pediatric tumors

(PDTM-19) Tumour Treating Fields (TTFields) Exhibit Efficacy on High-grade Paediatric Brain Tumour Cell Lines. J. Branter. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Quality of life and palliative care

(QOLP-01) Effects of Tumor Treating Fields on Health-related Quality of Life (HRQoL) in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma: An Exploratory Analysis of the EF-14 Randomized Phase III Trial. T. Walbert. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(QOLP-15) Safety and Adverse Event Profile of Tumor Treating Fields in Anaplastic Glioma a Post-marketing Surveillance Analysis. D. Bota. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentation: Randomized brain tumor trials in development

(RBTT-05) Tumor Treating Fields and Radiosurgery for Supra- and/or Infratentorial Brain Metastases (1-10) from NSCLC in the Phase 3 METIS Study. M. Mehta. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Radiation biology and DNA repair

(RDNA-02) Tumor Treating Fields Differentially Alter Homologous Recombination in Patient Derived Glioma Cells versus Established Lines. L. Bronk. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(RDNA-07) idh1-mutant Glioblastoma (GBM) Cells from a Patient Post-tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Therapy Are Sensitive to TTFields in vitro. S. Mittal. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(RDNA-10) Histopathological and Genomic Characterization of Glioblastoma (GBM) Resected After Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Therapy. S. Michelhaugh. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(RDNA-17) Power Density Loss Can Be Used to Defined Tumor Treating Fields Dose. Z. Bomzon. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

Poster presentations: Radiation therapy

(RTHP-12) Comparative Analysis of Tumor Treating Fields Using Conventional versus Alternative Array Placement for Posterior Fossa Glioblastoma. E. Wong. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(RTHP-13) Tumor-treating Fields Therapy Is Compatible with Standard Chemoradiotherapy for Glioblastoma. L. Kleinberg. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 16.

(RTHP-14) Tumor-treating Fields for Glioblastoma: Numerical Simulation Explores Sub-cellular Mechanisms. K. Carlson. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

Poster presentations: Tumor microenvironment

(TMIC-10) Autopsy Study on the Effects of Tumor Treatment Fields in Recurrent Glioblastoma: Preliminary Results. A. Barrington. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

(TMIC-38) Enhanced Efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields and Aurora B Kinase Inhibitor Combination in Glioma Cell Lines. M. Giladi. 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 17.

