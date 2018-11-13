Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki invests to grow its fiber packaging business in Russia and the Nordics

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 13.11.2018 AT 15:45

Huhtamaki invests to grow its fiber packaging business in Russia and the Nordics

Huhtamaki is investing app. EUR 7 million in its fiber packaging operations in Russia to facilitate further growth. In addition to the fast-growing Russian market the operations in Ivanteevka, near Moscow, serve the neighboring countries of Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as the Nordic market.

With the investment Huhtamaki expands and modernizes the range of egg packaging manufactured in Ivanteevka to even better match the expectations of its customers in Russia and in the Nordic markets. The additional capacity also allows Huhtamaki to continue to support the ongoing transfer from plastic egg packaging to more sustainable fiber packaging in Eastern Russia.

The investment includes a state-of the art molded fiber packaging manufacturing line as well as modernization of an existing line in the Ivanteevka unit. In addition, the water management system of the facility is updated as part of Huhtamaki's continuous efforts to minimize the environmental footprint of its manufacturing operations. The new line is expected to be operational during the fourth quarter in 2019.

"We are proud to continue developing Huhtamaki Fiber Packaging together with our partners in Russia and the Nordics. Product range, quality and innovation are our highest priorities in serving our customers and meeting their growth expectations," says Gala Mansurova, General Manager Fiber Packaging Russia.

