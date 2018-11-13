More Upside in Aurora Cannabis Stock?With the market sell-off continuing, marijuana stocks are not exactly in the best of shape. Among the beaten-down tickers is Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB), a cannabis producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.Over the past month, ACB stock tumbled more than 30%. Ouch!However, before you ditch the company, here's another number: 260%. That's how much Aurora Cannabis' revenue has grown year-over-year in the latest quarter.You see, the marijuana industry is known for its growth. And despite being one of the bigger players in the business, Aurora Cannabis still delivers growth like a startup.Let.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...