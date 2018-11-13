Jordan Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market is Expected to Reach USD 36.7 Million by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jordan Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2022- By Type of Pipe (uPVC, PE, CPVC & Others), By End User Application (Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil & Gas, Irrigation and Others), By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized) and By Domestic Manufacturing & Imports

The IMF Extended Fund Facility Program (EFF) along with the JEGP 2018-2022 are aimed at stabilizing the economy and provide a boost to industries like construction, manufacturing and agriculture industry, which will further boost the demand for plastic pipes in Jordan

Under the National Water Strategy for efficient management of water resources and reduce water deficit, various infrastructural development programs will be initiated by the government which will substantially increase the demand of pipes and fittings in various water supply and irrigation applications.

Private sector investments in construction and manufacturing industries in the country are expected to increase which will increase the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in the country.

The plastic pipe and fittings market in Jordan is tending towards maturity stage in many product categories and is likely to witness introduction of newer players in the organized as well as the unorganized sector with an advent of newer technologies. With the entry of newer players in future, the market will become less concentrated promoting healthy competition and might also result in decrease of overall plastic pipes and fitting prices. Majority of the market share is expected to be held by only a handful of players. The market has a positive outlook for the future with positive CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2022. With the financial help from IMF and its GCC allies including Qatar, the Jordanian government is making every effort to reduce its public debt and come out of the economic crises that it is facing. The consumption of plastic pipe in water supply and sewage application are likely to increase significantly owing to introduction of various projects by the government under the Jordan Economic Growth Plan 2018-2022 and National Water Strategy 2016-2025. The government has also laid down several targets for the economic development and subsequent development of construction, manufacturing, mining and quarrying industry. The development of the Aqaba port as a key logistics hub, plans to focus on private public partnerships (PPP) and build-operate-transfer models for developing renewable energy infrastructure and water resources, development of water desalination plants and encouragement to new agricultural technologies such as hydroponic systems are some of the development initiatives taken by the government.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022- By Type of Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Type of End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)" believe that exploring new markets in the Gulf and African region, keeping up with advanced technology and tracking upcoming government and private construction projects will help in maximizing the delivered value from manufacturers to the end users.

Jordan plastic pipe and fittings market is expected to register positive CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2022 with organized players expected to gain further share in the market.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

uPVC

PE

CPVC

Others (PP, ABS, PVDF, PB and others)

By Type of Market Structure

Organized Market

Unorganized Market

By Type of End User Application

Water Supply and Sewage

Plumbing

Industrial

Irrigation

Others (Cable Protection- Telecom, power and electrical, Healthcare, HVAC and other Industries)

By Domestic Manufacturing and Imports

Key Target Audience

Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturers

Plastic Resins Manufacturers

Major Importers of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

Private Equity Ventures

Major Companies Covered:

World Plastic Pipes, Farhat Plastics, IPCO, Universal, Specialized Co. for Plastic Industries, Altayseer, Omoush Group (Al-Nahda), Engineering Plastic Industries and Al Rawand Plastic Industries

Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Type of End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Plastic Pipes and Fittings industry of Saudi Arabia. The report covers various aspects including introduction, value chain, manufacturing process, inspection and testing, stakeholders in the market, market size by revenue (2012-2017), market segmentation on the basis of types of pipes, type of market structure, type of end user application, factors determining prices, competitive landscape, market share and company profiles of major players, common manufacturing standards used, growth drivers, issues and challenges and porter five forces analysis for the industry. The report also includes future outlook for the market (2017-2022) including estimated market size in terms of revenue, market segmentation on the basis of type of pipes, type of market structure and type of end user application for the period.

Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 - By UPVC, CPVC, PE and Other Plastic Pipe; By End User (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis on the Plastic Pipes and Fittings industry of Bahrain. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Bahrain Plastic Pipes and Fittings market, value chain, manufacturing process, stakeholders in the market, market size by revenue (2012-2017), market segmentation on the basis of types of pipes, type of market structure, type of end user application, factors determining prices of the product, competitive landscape in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, common manufacturing standards used, growth drivers, issues and challenges and porter five forces analysis for the industry. The report also includes future outlook for the market (2017-2022) along with a snapshot on Middle East Plastic Pipes and Fittings market.

Oman Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Pipe (UPVC, CPVC and PVC, PE, Others) and By End User Application (Irrigation, Water Supply & Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil, Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Oman plastic pipe and fitting market. The report covers various aspects including introduction to Oman plastic pipe and fitting market size, major players in Oman plastic pipe and fitting market, Market segmentation by Type of Pipe (UPVC, CPVC and PVC, PE, Others), Market Segmentation by End User Application (Irrigation, Water Supply & Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil, Others), Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Regulations Future Outlook and Analyst recommendation.



India Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Forecast to 2026 - By PVC Pipes (UPVC and CPVC Pipes), by Applications (Irrigation, Sewerage, Water Supply and Plumbing and Borewell Application), by Organized and Unorganized Sector and by Regions

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the India Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market. The report covers various aspects including overview and genesis of PVC pipes and fittings market in India, market size, market segmentation (by Type of Product - UPVC and CPVC, by Application - Irrigation, Sewerage, Water Supply and Plumbing and Borewell Application, by Organizational Structure - Organized and Unorganized and by Regions - South India, North India, West India and East India) and competitive landscape of major players in the India PVC pipe and fittings market. The major players in India PVC Pipes market are Finolex Industries Limited, Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, Astral Poly Technik Limited, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited and Jain Irrigation Systems Limited. The report also covers Value Chain Analysis in India PVC pipes and fittings market, Trends and Developments, Issues and Challenges, Regulatory Framework, Investment Model, Porter's Five Force Analysis, a snapshot on India Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market, Future Outlook and Analyst Recommendations.







