BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

13 NOVEMBER 2018

The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 22,051 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were issued on 13 November 2018 to Keith Adey for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan.

Mr Adey immediately thereafter sold 10,385 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £29.375 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs and transferred the balance of 11,666 shares to Mrs Jayne Adey.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1 Keith Adey

2 Jayne Adey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1 Director (PDMR)

2 PCA of PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares



GB0000904986 b) Nature of the transaction

1a Exercise of award granted in November 2015 under the Company's Performance Share Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.

1b Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.

1c+2 Transfer of shares to Jayne Adey (PCA). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

1a Nil 22,051

1b £29.375 10,385

1c+2 Nil 11,666 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



N/A

N/A e) Date of the transaction 13 November 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717