The German PV equipment provider saw sales increase by a third in the first three quarters of 2018. Full year 2018 guidance remains unchanged.German PV production equipment provider Manz AG saw its revenues grow by 34% to €258.2 million in the first nine months of this year. It also achieved an EBIT of €2.2 million in Q3. Adjusted EBIT for Q1-3, however, was negative at -€2.8 million. As for the company's various segments, Manz emphasized that its PV business' sales and earnings are in line with its plans and that it is now moving forward with large CIGS orders. It added that sales in the solar ...

