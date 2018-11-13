sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,05 Euro		-0,05
-0,18 %
WKN: A0JQ5U ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3 Ticker-Symbol: M5Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MANZ AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,894
27,297
18:00
26,90
27,25
18:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MANZ AG
MANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANZ AG27,05-0,18 %