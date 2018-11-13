sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 13.11.2018

WKN: A0JDJ3 ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 Ticker-Symbol: S8F 
13.11.2018 | 17:20
ACCESSWIRE

SolGold PLC: Solgold Announces Pending Retirement of Director

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / The Board of SolGold ("SolGold" or the "Company") (LSE: SOLG; TSX: SOLG) wishes to advise of the pending retirement of Mr John Bovard following the Company's AGM to be convened in December 2018. Mr Bovard joined the Board of SolGold in 2009 and has served on the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee during his tenure.

Mr Bovard has signalled his intention to spend more time on his other personal interests in the resources sector, and the Board would like to thank him for his service to the Company over the past nine (9) years.

The Company will reconsider the composition of the Board of Directors and advise in due course.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm
Company Secretary

References to figures and tables relate to the version visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2098H_1-2018-11-13.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/527915/Solgold-Announces-Pending-Retirement-of-Director


