SolGold PLC: Solgold Announces Pending Retirement of Director

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / The Board of SolGold ("SolGold" or the "Company") (LSE: SOLG; TSX: SOLG) wishes to advise of the pending retirement of Mr John Bovard following the Company's AGM to be convened in December 2018. Mr Bovard joined the Board of SolGold in 2009 and has served on the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee during his tenure.

Mr Bovard has signalled his intention to spend more time on his other personal interests in the resources sector, and the Board would like to thank him for his service to the Company over the past nine (9) years.

The Company will reconsider the composition of the Board of Directors and advise in due course.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

