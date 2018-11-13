Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the results of the Supervisory Board meeting as of November 13, 2018 13-Nov-2018 / 17:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 November 2018, Moscow - *Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting. * The Supervisory Board listened to a report issued by the Services Block and the Retail Business Block regarding the prevention of cyberfraud at Sberbank, and decided that an annual report on the prevention of cyberfraud at Sberbank must be provided to the Board. During the meeting, the Board reviewed a report on Sberbank's work for 9M 2018 and financial results for 10M 2018. The Board listened to information on the results of checks carried out by Sberbank's Internal Audit Service for 9M 2018, and approved the Action Plan of Sberbank's Internal Audit Service for 2019. Members of the Board also received information on the process of settling individuals' troubled debt, the level of development of the compliance system, implemented and planned measures for compliance risk management, information on the status of information policy implementation, and the prospects of marketing development at Sberbank. At the meeting it was decided to carry out an independent performance review of the Supervisory Board for 2018 in Q1 2019 and engage Oliver Wyman LLC and the Association of Independent Directors as independent consultants for the review. The Supervisory Board decided to terminate the powers of Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Alexander Torbakhov and exclude him from the Executive Board on 1 December 2018 in connection with his decision to leave the bank, and inform the Central Bank of the Russian Federation about this. The Board also decided to approve Svetlana Kirsanova, currently Director of Sberbank's Acquiring and Bank Card Division, as the candidate for the position of Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and member of the Executive Board of Sberbank and send a request to approve the candidacy of Ms Kirsanova to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. The Board decided to postpone the review of the report on the HR Block's transformation and new HR development areas until a future Supervisory Board meeting. # # # Sberbank Valeria Kungurtseva Press Office Tel. +7 495 957-57-21 media@sberbank.ru Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorised capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 145 million customers in 22 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries. The Bank holds the general banking licence No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [1] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [2]. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 6514 EQS News ID: 745237 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3404b78992d31b00b8d7a87b51a05ec&application_id=745237&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=378682496d93ad736271d8948eaf036a&application_id=745237&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2018 11:07 ET (16:07 GMT)