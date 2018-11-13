Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: AIM Director Disclosure Update 13-Nov-2018 / 16:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 November 2018 *Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company")* *AIM Director Disclosure Update* Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), provides the following disclosure as required by rule 17 and schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. Tern's Non-Executive Chairman, Ian Ritchie, is a designated member of Creative Cookware LLP which entered into Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation on 11 September 2018. ***ENDS*** *Enquiries* *Tern plc* Via Newgate Communications Al Sisto, CEO Sarah Payne, Finance Director *Allenby Capital Limited* Tel:0203 328 5656 (Nomad and Joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley *Whitman Howard* Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness *Newgate Communications* Tel: 020 3757 6880 PR Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 6515 EQS News ID: 745325 End of Announcement EQS News Service

