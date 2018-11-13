Mordor Intelligence, LLP. Contributes to the Diabetes Awareness Month by Granting Free Access to Their Real-Time Exhaustive Research on Diabetes Care Drugs

HYDERABAD, India, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Mordor Intelligence reiterated its commitment to helping enterprises in the business of Diabetes Care Drugs by enabling them to make smart strategic decisions. The company has announced that it is offering a full access to its Intelligence Center on the Diabetes Care Drugs for FREE. With the successful launch of this Intelligence Center last month, Mordor is already ensuring that the benefits of this data reaches all possible enterprises in this space.

The data put together by Mordor Intelligence greatly strengthens the medical community's continuous research on understanding Diabetes and the drugs used in its treatment. This market intelligence data greatly benefits enterprises in making the right decisions, by helping foster a clear understanding of the various industry trends. The company is allowing enterprises FULL ACCESS to this exhaustive and precise data related to diabetes. This limited time Free access can be set up here: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/free-trial/diabetes-care-market

Mordor's Intelligence Center on the Diabetes Care Drugs Market offers extensive and precise data spanning 15 segments under 4 categories, covering 25 countries from 5 regions. This data is additionally backed by the brand share information of 33 brands with an R&D pipeline. A key differentiator of this platform in comparison to similar services is the accuracy and timeliness of the data. This Intelligence Center is updated every quarter with significant changes reflecting real-time information. In addition, the platform is extremely user friendly and offers a seamless, intuitive experience. In addition to Intelligence on Diabetes Care Drugs, Mordor also offers a comprehensive Intelligence Center on Diabetes Care Devices.

The coverage offered is as listed:

CATEGORIES & SEGMENTS

Insulin Basal Insulin Bolus Insulin Human Insulin Human Insulin Inhaled Non-Insulin Injectables Amylin Analogue GLP-1 Agonist Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors Biguanides Dopamine - B2 receptor agonist DPP-4 Inhibitors Meglitinide SGLT-2 Inhibitors Sulfonylureas Combination Drugs Insulin Combination Oral Combination

REGIONS & COUNTRIES

Asia Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines South Korea Thailand Vietnam Europe France Germany Italy Russia Spain United Kingdom Latin America Brazil Mexico North America Canada United States Middle East Egypt Iran Oman Saudi Arabia South Africa

BRANDS

Afrezza Apidra Basaglar Bydureon Byetta Cycloset Farxiga/Forxiga Galvus Generic Humalog Humulin Insuman Invokana Janumet Januvia Jardiance Lantus Levemir Lyxumia Novolin/Human Insulin Novolog/NovoRapid NovoMix Onglyza Ryzodeg Suglat Symlin Toujeo Tradjenta Tresiba Trulicity Victoza Vipidia/Nesina Xultophy

Mordor Intelligence, LLP. operates in the business of industry analysis & consulting, helping clients shape their strategic decisions. Founded in 2013, and fully revenue-funded, Mordor is based out of Hyderabad, India. The company offers custom market intelligence and advisory services along with syndicated reports to help customers gain edge over competition. Mordor caters to over 500 clients across the globe in various industries.

