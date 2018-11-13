New leader expands firm's East Coast presence and global reach

Catalyst Advisors, L.P., a global life sciences executive recruiting firm, announced that Gilbert Forest has joined the firm as a partner.

Gilbert brings over 20 years of experience in the talent strategy and recruiting space. For much of that time, he was a partner with a global executive search firm advising biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on their C-suite talent needs.

Gilbert is the eighth partner to join Catalyst Advisors' leadership team.

"Gilbert is a knowledgeable and respected leader in our industry," said John Archer, Catalyst Advisors' founder and Managing Partner. "His extensive experience and expertise in the life sciences sector aligns perfectly with our firm. I'm confident Gilbert will deliver high-quality service and value to our current and growing client base."

In his role, Gilbert will also establish a new Catalyst Advisors office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The firm's fourth location in addition to those in New York, London and Los Angeles will serve clients locally and globally, increasing the firm's access to both talent and clients in a region known for innovation in life sciences.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Catalyst Advisors," Gilbert commented. "I was drawn to the firm's expert focus on life sciences companies, where we're uniquely positioned to advise our clients in a historically competitive environment for premier talent."

Before Gilbert's experience in the executive talent space, he was an attorney at General Motors Corporation (GM), covering international alliances and joint ventures. He was also involved in intellectual property, technology transfer and regulatory issues.

Gilbert holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Laval University in Quebec City and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

About Catalyst Advisors

Catalyst Advisors is a global executive search firm driven to help growing healthcare and life sciences companies. The firm's talent solutions focus on the pursuit of exceptional leadership who meet both the intellectual and cultural climate of their selective clients. Founded in 2008, the firm has offices in New York, Boston, London and Los Angeles. Learn more at www.catalystadvisorslp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113006010/en/

Contacts:

Catalyst Advisors, L.P.

Lauren Ammons, +1-212-775-0800, ext. 124

VP of Operations