Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, is the 2018 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Bilateral U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce, an organization dedicated to increasing international trading relationships and improving socio-economic conditions in emerging markets. The first-ever award was presented to Dr. Yergin during the organization's 21st Annual Private VIP Board of Advisors Dinner at The Emirates Palace during the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

In presenting the award, the Bilateral Chamber's Chairman of the Board, David L. Phillips noted, "It is my pleasure to bestow this honor unto Dan in recognition of his lifelong contribution to the global energy industry and his extraordinary accomplishments over a distinguished career as a highly respected authority, if not 'The Authority,' on energy, international politics and economics."

"I am extremely honored to be presented with this distinguished award by Mr. Phillips and the Bilateral U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce," Dr. Yergin said. "Since its founding more than two decades ago, the Bilateral Chamber has provided invaluable service as a facilitator of knowledge, cooperation and understanding across important industries and regions and I am most grateful for this honor."

Dr. Yergin is an authority on energy, international politics and economics. He is vice chairman of IHS Markit, one of the leading information and advisory firms in the world. He is chairman of CERAWeek by IHS Markit, the company's annual energy conference that is regarded as one of the industry's preeminent gatherings.

Time Magazine said, "If there is one man whose opinion matters more than any other on global energy markets, it's Daniel Yergin." The New York Times described Daniel Yergin as "America's most influential energy pundit."

He is the author most recently of the bestseller The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World. The Quest has been called "a masterly piece of work" by The Economist. The New York Times said it is "necessary reading for C.E.O.s, conservationists, lawmakers, generals, spies, tech geeks, thriller writers," among many others. Bill Gates summed up his review saying, "This is a fantastic book."

Dr. Yergin is a Pulitzer Prize winner for his book The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money and Power, which has been translated into 20 languages. Among his other noted works is Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy, which The Wall Street Journal said, "No one could ask for a better account of the world's political and economic destiny since World War II." Both The Prize and Commanding Heights were made into award-winning television documentaries for PBS and BBC.

Dr. Yergin has served on the U.S. Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded him the first "James Schlesinger Medal for Energy Security" and the International Association for Energy Economics presented him with its 2012 award for "outstanding contributions to the profession of energy economics and to its literature." He is also a recipient of the United States Energy Award for "lifelong achievements in energy and the promotion of international understanding."

Dr. Yergin is a director of the Council on Foreign Relations and a trustee of the Brookings Institution. He is a member of the National Petroleum Council and a director of the United States Energy Association. He is a member of Singapore's International Energy Panel and the Advisory Boards of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Energy Initiative and of the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy.

Dr. Yergin holds a BA from Yale University, where he founded The New Journal,and a PhD from Cambridge University, where he was a Marshall Scholar. He has received honorary degrees from the Colorado School of Mines, the University of Houston, the University of Missouri and Dartmouth College.

