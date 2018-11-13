A new PD-L1 BOND Ready-to-Use antibody, providing you with the freedom and flexibility to develop the tests you need

NEWCASTLE, England, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a leading provider of pathology products and solutions, globally launched a new PD-L1 antibody for use on their fully automated BOND IHC and ISH staining platform.

The new PD-L1 (programmed death - ligand 1) antibody uses the MKP1A07310 (clone 73-10) expressed by UK-based Abcam on behalf of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which owns all IP rights to this antibody. It joins the recently released ALK (anaplastic lymphoma kinase) antibody as the latest addition to Novocastra's growing lung menu of primary antibodies.

Leica Biosystems' Newcastle, UK team have deep knowledge and expertise in end-to-end antibody development and manufacturing, and have optimized these two clones into a ready-to-use format for use on the BOND IHC and ISH staining platform. This allows labs to perform ALK and PD-L1 testing on the BOND system with rapid turnaround times, reliable staining and walk-away convenience.

"Cancer remains a leading cause of death and a devastating diagnosis for patients," said Colin White, PhD, global vice president of Advanced Staining at Leica Biosystems. "The PD-L1 and ALK ready-to-use antibodies are tools that can provide valuable supporting diagnostic information to the pathologist, with all the efficiency benefits of the BOND system."

John Baker, senior vice president of portfolio and business development at Abcam, added: "Our antibody scientists have extensive experience developing the high-quality antibodies to critical biomarkers such as PD-L1 required for use in diagnostic platforms, where using the right antibody is crucial to patient health outcomes. Working closely with colleagues at Leica, we succeeded in integrating this antibody into their BOND diagnostic platform to enable accurate analysis of PD-L1 in formalin fixed, paraffin embedded tissue."

