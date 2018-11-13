SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Boeing Company - BA

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boeing Company ("Boeing" or the "Company") (NYSE: BA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Boeing and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 29, 2018, a flight operated by the Indonesian airline Lion Air crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all passengers and crew. On November 12, 2018, post-market, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model, According to Safety Experts and Others." Citing "safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel [Federal Aviation Administration] officials," the article reported that Boeing "withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash." Following this news, Boeing's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 13, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Florida, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 70 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlawfirm.com.