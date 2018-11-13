SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Amarin Corporation - AMRN

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amarin Corporation plc ("Amarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMRN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Amarin and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 12, 2018, Seeking Alpha published an article by contributor DoctoRx, entitled "Amarin's REDUCE-IT Trial: Something Fishy?" The article addressed Amarin's "recent revelations of positive topline results" from its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa, its sole product. Specifically, the article raised the possibility that "the placebo group received an active agent that in effect was an anti-statin", and that the REDUCE-IT trial results may have consequently exaggerated the efficacy of Vascepa. Following this news, Amarin's American depositary receipt price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 13, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Florida, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 70 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.