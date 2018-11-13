Strong effort to provide a positive workplace dedicated to employee development recognized through rigorous evaluation

Bonitasoft, publisher of the Bonita open-source platform for intelligent management of business processes, has received certification as a Great Place to Work.

This certification acknowledges the strong effort made by Bonitasoft to create a welcoming and positive workplace, dedicated to employee development, and is significant recognition of its efforts to be an outstanding employer.

This certification was earned in part through employee participation in the "Trust Index" survey. With a response rate of more than 92% of its employees, 86% confirmed their view that the company is a good place to work. In addition:

92% said that management recruits people who fit well in the company;

98% that new employees are welcomed; and

90% feel they can count on help from colleagues and others.

"As our market is becoming more competitive and suffering from a shortage of technical skills, we are proud of this new certification which reflects the efforts we have made," said Carole Winqwist, Vice President of Marketing at Bonitasoft. "We have been committed for several years to retain, develop and motivate our employees, while focusing on recruiting and attracting new talent."

With this new certification, Bonitasoft will continue its efforts to meet three major challenges identified through the survey:

Strengthen its employer brand and its attractiveness in a competitive job market;

Continue to improve its Human Resources policies based on its fundamental values of collaboration, excellence, transparency, merit and sharing; and

Benchmark Human Resources practices with companies of the same size and type to set new goals for growth.

Winqwist notes that Bonitasoft also strives to promote diversity within its teams, in terms of nationality, age and gender. This is underscored by the evidence that there is no significant pay difference between male and female employees.

According to Winqwist, "Few companies of our size have obtained this badge. At Bonitasoft, everyone is accessible and our teams and practices are aligned with the themes of customer service and providing value."

Although Bonitasoft will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company has kept its can-do "start-up" spirit. It was recently awarded a Best Place to Work by Best in Biz International Awards and maintains a presence on recruitment platforms Glassdoor and Welcome to the Jungle (in French).

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft helps innovative companies worldwide deliver better digital user experiences for customers and employees. The extensible and open Bonita application platform unleashes the full potential of multidisciplinary development teams to create Living Applications: applications that allow continuous and incremental improvement, connecting tailored user interfaces with reliable back-office operations.

With more than 1000 customers in 75 countries, and its ecosystem of more than 130,000 members, Bonitasoft is the largest provider of open-source Business Process Management, low-code and digital transformation software worldwide.

About A Great Place To Work

A Great Place To Work is the reference for quality of life at work. Our teams of experts have supported the cultural transformation of organizations for over 25 years. We evaluate the perception of employees and the practices of companies using a unique and structured methodology. We also offer tailor-made support solutions to help organizations become and remain great places to work and to anchor trust at the heart of their corporate culture. The goal: to sustainably maintain the overall performance and professional fulfillment of their employees.

