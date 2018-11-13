Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) - Desmond Griffin, CEO & Co-Founder of Glance Technologies speaks about the company's payment and reward system using mobile devices.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/glance-technologies-ceo-clip-90sec-2/

Glance Technologies is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov. 17 - Nov. 18, 2018, throughout the day and evenings.

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET)

glance.tech

