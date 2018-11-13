QualityOne gains momentum with leading chemical and cosmetics companies to improve partner collaboration and maintain regulatory compliance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), a provider of quality and regulatory cloud software for the consumer goods, cosmetics, chemical, and life sciences industries, today announced Laboratoires FILL-MED, a Filorga Group company, and Novacap are adopting Veeva QualityOne to modernize quality management. QualityOne allows organizations to manage quality processes, document control, and data in a single application. Leading chemical and cosmetics companies can now implement agile quality processes to ensure ongoing compliance and improve collaboration.

Laboratoires FILL-MED is a fast-growing French company that specializes in developing innovative medical devices for aesthetic medicine. The company will use QualityOne to stay ahead of evolving standards and maintain audit readiness.

"Veeva QualityOne is essential to our strategy of making quality and innovation two key pillars of the company," said Christophe Foucher, CEO of Laboratoires FILL-MED. "We will have greater flexibility in maintaining quality and drive greater efficiency in product development."

Novacap is a leading raw materials supplier and contract manufacturing organization for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics markets. QualityOne provides Novacap the foundation to closely collaborate with their customers and achieve GMP and FDA regulatory compliance.

"Veeva has demonstrated its broad range of capabilities in the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry over the past 10 years," said Alexandre Gultzgoff, CIO of Novacap. "The company's reputation, proven cloud solutions, and commitment to meeting our industry requirements were important factors in our decision to select Veeva. Veeva will help us unify people, processes, and data across the organization."

QualityOne is helping cosmetics and chemical companies deliver continuous improvement on quality from product development to manufacturing and in-market claims. With more than 30 customers, QualityOne continues to gain momentum by providing a unified, easy-to-use cloud application for organizations to modernize quality management and document control.

"Leading companies are recognizing that a more agile approach is needed to manage the product journey," said Frank Defesche, SVP and GM at Veeva. "QualityOne is fulfilling pent-up industry demand in North America and Europe for an innovative quality management solution. We look forward to helping more chemical and cosmetics companies modernize their quality processes."

Join Veeva at the Congrès Parfums Cosmétiques event, Nov. 14-15, in Chartres, France to learn more about QualityOne. For more information, visit veeva.com/CosmeticsEvents.

