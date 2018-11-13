Univar Launches New Beauty and Personal Care Website

The site features an online showcase of the latest specialty ingredient and additive innovations for the beauty and personal care market in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

DOWNERS GROVE, Illinois, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced the launch of a new showcase website focused on the beauty and personal care market for the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions. Known as beautypersonalcare.univareurope.com, the website marks another step in Univar's digital transformation as the Company continues its journey to be the number one destination for digital content and commerce in its space. Recent market research shows that the majority of a customer's buying journey now takes place in a digital environment, and Univar is well positioned to support customers as they search for valuable information, select products, source their purchases, and self-serve to manage their business online.

Features of the new website include a refreshed design with improved functionality and enriched content, offering a user-friendly experience to visitors. The website connects customers to the newest trends and product solutions from premiere beauty and personal care suppliers. Additional new content includes Univar's Earthoil product line that consists of pure, organic, fair-trade essential, and cold-pressed vegetable seed oils used in the naturals, organic beauty, and personal care markets.

"The launch of our new beauty and personal care showcase website creates a new space for inspiration where beauty and personal care experts from around the world can visit and receive up-to-date information about the trends and innovations that are impacting our market," said Arnita Wofford, Univar's head of marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa. "This website is the latest expansion of Univar's global technical support offering focused on the beauty and personal care market and is further evidence of our commitment to be an inclusive solution for our customers and suppliers."

