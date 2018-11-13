NMS Capital Group, LLC: NMS Capital Group Tops L.A. Business Journal's 2018 List of 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / NMS Capital Group, a global focused private equity, merchant banking and advisory firm ranked 2nd on the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2018 list of 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The complete list is featured in the LABJ's November 12th, 2018 edition. Halo Top Creamery topped the list for the second year in a row.

Trevor M. Saliba, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NMS Capital Group said, "We're honored to be recognized among this list of prestigious Los Angeles based companies. Our growth is a testament to our team's hard work as we look to identify new opportunities and continue to develop our existing investment portfolio."

This year's list featured a diverse array of companies by both industry and range with annual sales ranging from $5 million upwards to $1.1 billion. The combined revenue of the companies on this year's list as $7.4 billion, which is more than double than the aggregate revenue from last year.

About NMS Capital Group

NMS Capital Group is a global focused, private equity, merchant banking and advisory firm with investments in businesses across multiple asset classes ranging from real estate, financial services, technology, media, and consumer products manufacturing.

