CollabNet VersionOne Partners with Agile Automotive Conference in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, enterprise-grade Git version control and DevOps, is an exhibitor and partner of the Agile Automotive Conference at the Dormero Hotel Stuttgart, Germany, November 14 - 15. The company is featuring solutions for value stream management (VSM). VSM helps the automotive industry improve software development processes, business value and governance controls.

CollabNet VersionOne enables automotive organizations to make the most of Agile to unify and enable teams at all levels across the organization to envision and deliver great software, manage and satisfy regulatory requirements with ease, all while capturing important performance insights throughout the entire software development lifecycle from concept to code to revenue.

"We serve the automotive industry in its quest to scale Agile and adopt value stream management. The automotive industry pioneered the concepts of lean that have inspired the software industry, giving rise to Agile and DevOps. Now we're giving back as the industry moves towards greater visibility and more integrated processes within their organizations," said Thomas Hooker, vice president of marketing for CollabNet VersionOne.

Whether organizations are just beginning to scale Agile and DevOps or they are ready for greater automation, orchestration and VSM, CollabNet VersionOne solutions can help. The company is featuring its VersionOne and TeamForge products at this event, and attendees can also view value streams that show how dynamic complex workflows can become visual, transparent and easier to manage. VSM is the goal because it enables enterprises to establish the stability, predictability and efficiency in software development and delivery pipelines that they are after.

Specifically, the VersionOne platform is a portfolio and program planning solution used to scale Agile, which is essential for achieving VSM. VersionOne also offers a centralized environment to adopt and implement Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) configurations, with support for key constructs, practices and metrics including communities of practice and DevOps. The company's widely-used TeamForge solution supports organizations in meeting process compliance mandates and gain visibility into the application lifecycle.

The Agile Automotive community includes vehicle manufacturers and suppliers of automotive electronic systems. The conference provides tutorials, workshops and the opportunity to share lessons learned, challenges and future outlook. For more information on this event, or to register please visit: https://www.euroforum.de/agile-automotive/.

