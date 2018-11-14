QuEST Global Partners With Siemens to Develop Innovative Connected Engineering Solutions on MindSphere

BENGALURU, India, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership to augment Digital Manufacturing expertiseof QuEST Global and offer benefits of real-time data insights to clients

QuEST Global, the pioneering engineering services provider, has announced it has joined Siemens' MindSphere Partner Program to develop innovative connected solutions using MindSphere, the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens. This partnership will enable QuEST to deliver on the connected engineering objectives of its customers across industries using data insights from advanced engineering analytics. It is an expansion of the ongoing partnership with Siemens, providing customers with a closed-loop end-to-end digital twin capability and a complete range of connected manufacturing solutions.

MindSphere connects products, plants, systems and machines, enabling businesses to harness the wealth of data generated by the Industrial IoT and provide powerful industry applications and digital services to help drive business success. The platform delivers a wide range of device and enterprise system connectivity protocol options, advanced analytics and an innovative development environment with access to private and public cloud platforms.

QuEST will initially roll out solutions and services built on MindSphere for customers in the Aerospace and Power verticals. IoT and digital transformation have already gained significant traction in these industries, however the volume of data generated is not effectively utilized. Connected engineering solutions built with MindSphere using advanced engineering analytics can address this challenge and deliver the benefits of the convergence of mechanical and software capabilities.

QuEST aims to improve the competitiveness of OEMs and manufacturers in automotive, industrial and hi-tech industries by tapping into the real-time data generated by their products and manufacturing plants. This will be complemented by the insights gained from after-sales usage of devices and also real-time consumer insights.

Commenting on the partnership, Todd Ashley, Vice President, Digital and Industrial Solutions, QuEST Global said, "QuEST joining the MindSphere Partner Program is a part our commitment to enhance the value of our digital and software offerings to customers. With the convergence of digital and mechanical worlds, there is an increasing need for industrial companies to accelerate their digital journeys and deliver innovative services. QuEST's existing partnership with Siemens, focusing on Digital Manufacturing Solutions, is now augmented by the advanced capabilities of MindSphere, as we can add more value to customers in their digital transformation journeys."

Paul Kaeley, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Siemens PLM Software said, "Siemens is delighted to expand our existing partnership with QuEST Global and welcome them to the MindSphere partner ecosystem to develop innovative connected solutions. QuEST's new solutions built with MindSphere can help our joint customers evaluate and utilize the data from their products to generate new insights and provide value-added digital services and solutions. It is this type of innovation that helps our joint customers accelerate their digital transformations."

About QuEST Global

QuEST Global is a trusted engineering services and solutions partner to many of the world's most recognized Fortune 500 brands in aero engines, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, oil & gas, power, hi-tech, industrial and rail with 10,000+ associates. For more than 20 years, QuEST has been a trusted partner providing comprehensive support across the complete engineering lifecycle to help our customers improve efficiency, increase quality, create new products and open new markets. Through a collaborative and customized approach, QuEST enables its customers to manage traditional engineering requirements as well as convergence of digital and mechanical technology to help them create safe, dependable and high quality products and services.

Note: MindSphere is a registered trademark of Siemens AG.