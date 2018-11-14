Eltel's Power business in Finland signs two-year frame agreement worth EUR 13.6 million

HELSINKI, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Power business in Finland has signed a two-year frame agreement with Caruna, a Finnish energy company, to ensure a reliable power distribution. The agreement is worth about EUR 13.6 million.

The frame agreement is based on a geographical model where Eltel's Power business is responsible for field services for Caruna's end customers, distribution network fault repairs as well as maintenance and construction works in awarded municipalities.

The frame agreement is valid for two years from March 2019 until the end of March 2021.

The agreement covers Espoo, Kirkkonummi and Kauniainen in the Helsinki area, Joensuu in Eastern Finland, South-Ostrobothnia and North-East Finland.

