Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

NEWS RELEASE

14 November 2018

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

First Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged first interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2019. Such dividend will be paid on 9 January 2019 to shareholders on the register on 23 November 2018. The associated ex-dividend date is 22 November 2018.

