Capio's Application for De-listing Approved

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Capio AB (publ) ("Capio") has, as previously announced, applied for de-listing of Capio's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the application and decided that the last day of trading will be 28 November 2018.

