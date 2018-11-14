sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,55 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A14VJW ISIN: SE0007185681 Ticker-Symbol: 2BC 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPIO AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
14.11.2018 | 11:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capio's Application for De-listing Approved

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Capio AB (publ) ("Capio") has, as previously announced, applied for de-listing of Capio's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the application and decided that the last day of trading will be 28 November 2018.

For information, please contact:
Henrik Brehmer, SVP Group Communication & Public Affairs
Telephone: +46-761-11-34-14

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/capio-ab/r/capio-s-application-for-de-listing-approved,c2671826

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/277/2671826/944581.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire