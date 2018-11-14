Sports Good Market Trends, Opportunities and Key Players (Yonex Co., Ltd., Amer Sports, Jarden Corporation, Adidas AG, Nike Inc.): Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global sports goods market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Sports goods are also termed as sports equipment's that are necessary to wear while playing or exercise for protection against injuries. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of sports goods market are raising awareness among populace regarding healthy lifestyle and increasing demand for lightweight sports goods. However, the high cost of equipment's and the popularity of online/video games are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Sports goods market is segmented based on type, price, distribution channel, and region. Types such as fitness sports equipment's, outdoor sports equipment's, indoor sports equipment's, and others could classify Sports Goods Market. Outdoor sports equipment's may account for the substantial market share of Sports Goods and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. Price into high price, low price, and medium price could classify sports goods market. Distribution channel into online retailing stores, exclusive stores, sports equipment stores, and others classify sports goods market. Sports equipment stores may account for the significant market share of sports goods and are estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

The reason behind the overall market growth could be the availability of popular brands and great discounts on the goods. Sports goods market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).Globally, North America may account for the significant market share of sports goods and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising consciousness among the populace regarding health, increasing problems related to the obesity and heart, and growing number of people taking part in sports activities. The United States is a major consumer of sports goods in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of sports goods market are Yonex Co., Ltd., Amer Sports, Jarden Corporation, Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Callaway Golf Company, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Mizuno Corporation, Cabela's Incorporated, and Globeride, Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

The report package Global Sports Good Market to 2021 offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for sports goods in the world. Along with a global sports goods market report, the package includes country reports from the following countries: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States.

Access 440 page research report with TOC on "Sports Good Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-sports-good-market-to-2021

The reports help answer the following questions:

What is the current size of the sports good market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How much sports goods are produced in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is market split into different types of sports goods?

How are the overall market and different product types growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Who are the market players?

The latest industry data included in the reports:

Demand for sports goods, 2010-2021

Production of sports goods, 2010-2021

Sports goods market size by product type, 2010-2021

Growth rates of the overall market and different product segments, 2010-2021

Shares of different product segments of the overall market, 2010, 2016, and 2021

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Fishing hooks

Fishing reels

Fishing rods

Other fishing and hunting equipment

Golf balls

Golf clubs

Other golf equipment

Skis

Ski fastenings (ski bindings)

Other ski equipment

Tennis balls

Tennis rackets

Sailboards

Surfboards, water skis and other watersport equipment

Table tennis equipment

Badminton and similar rackets

Inflatable balls

Other balls

Roller skates and ice skates

Sports gloves

Athletics, gymnasium, and physical exercise equipment

Other sports goods

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

Gain an outlook of the historical development, current market situation, and future outlook of the sports good market in the world to 2021

Track industry developments and identify market opportunities

Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects

Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the reports. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:



Europe Watersport Equipment Market



Western Europe Tennis Equipme nt Market



United States Stand Up Paddle Board Industry



Shooting Sports Equipment Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com