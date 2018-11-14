Ana de Armas Revealed as the Star of Campari Red Diaries 2019, Entering Red, a Short Movie Directed by Matteo Garrone

MILAN, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, announces the return of Campari Red Diaries 2019 with Entering Red; an enigmatic short movie featuring a Hollywood actress in the lead and award-winning talent at the director's chair. Fuelled with mystery and romance, viewers are taken on an unexpected journey of discovery into the world of Campari. For Campari, as 'every cocktail tells a story', Entering Red not only tells a tale of intrigue, it is also an ode to the iconic Negroni, Campari's signature cocktail marking its centenary in 2019.



Starring internationally renowned actress Ana de Armas - the star of blockbuster film, Blade Runner 2049, as well as Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy and directed by award-winning Italian director Matteo Garrone who's latest film 'Dogman' (2018) received the Best Actor prize at Cannes and has been submitted by Italy for the 2019 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the new short movie will be the core element of a fully integrated campaign in 2019. With a love for cinematography and as main sponsor of the Venice International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia, this short movie comes as a new and exciting addition to Campari's recognised history of short movies and storytelling content.

Entering Red is a suspenseful and intriguing story, where viewers will get to know Ana, played by the eponymous Ana de Armas, who's curious soul explores the charismatic city of Milano through the captivating and pleasurable lens of Campari.

The cinematographic experience is heightened by Matteo Garrone's talent in this highly-stylised short movie, where the audience will 'enter red' simultaneously with Ana, discovering the unexpected, enchanting world of Campari together, and venturing through the birthplace of the iconic vibrant red aperitif. De Armas perfectly depicts the character's evolution, tentatively following scarlet clues that the charming city of Milan has left behind for her to find.

The cast this year will also welcome cameos from Campari's 'Red Hands', six of the world's best bartenders, as well as social influencers in front of the camera for the first time.

Lead protagonist of the film Ana de Armas comments: "It's an incredible honour to be a part of this short movie, Entering Red, and the Campari Red Diaries campaign. It was also a privilege to work with acclaimed Director, Matteo Garrone. I loved playing a character that showed such passion and curiosity on her journey of self-discovery in the beautiful city of Milan."

The short movie's Director, Matteo Garrone comments: "This year's film is set to bring to life the intriguing journey that is the discovery of Campari. It was an honour and a challenge to be given this responsibility in such a pivotal year for the brand, celebrating two truly Italian icons recognised worldwide. A Negroni does not exist without Campari, and so to tell the story, entering the red bitter sweet drink is where it all begins."

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Chief Executive Officer of Campari Group: "Our cocktails are more than just a drink, they each tell a story, and this year we are celebrating the Negroni. Turning 100 years old in 2019, Campari Red Diaries will bring the cocktail to life, and take viewers on a journey as they enter the red. The iconic serve, which Campari is a key defining ingredient, has created a great legacy and it will be amazing to see it all brought to life, with the support of great talent, Ana de Armas and Matteo Garrone but also bartenders and Campari advocates from around the world."

Entering Red will premier in its birthplace, Milan, with a red-carpet event on the 5thFebruary 2019 followed by a simultaneous digital launch worldwide. The short movie will be available to view on Campari's official YouTube channel. Please follow Campari's social media channels for further information @campariofficial.

To get a sneak peek behind the scenes of Entering Red, view the teaser video on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvdWLSBQg-g&feature=youtu.be

ABOUT CAMPARI RED DIARIES

Launched in 2017, Campari Red Diaries is the evolution of the Campari Calendar. A 360 degree holistic campaign, with a short movie at the heart, Campari Red Diaries brings to life Campari's ethos that "every cocktail tells a story". Campari Red Diaries is launched digitally, with the short movie hosted on Campari's official YouTube page.

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari is a contemporary and charismatic classic. The secret recipe, which has remained unchanged, originated in Novara in 1860 and is the base for some of the most famous cocktails around the world. Campari is an alcoholic spirit obtained from the infusion of bitter herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. With its vibrant red colour, intense aroma and inspiring flavour, Campari has always been a symbol of intrigue and pleasure, which unfurls itself into a captivating drinking experience. These are the values that have made the Campari brand famous throughout the world as an icon of passionate Italian style and excellence.

