Strategic acquisition illustrates Corsearch's commitment to expand its Digital Solutions platform.

Corsearch Inc. and its related entities, a trademark and domain solutions leader, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Yellow Brand Protection AB of Sweden, a leading global provider of online anti-counterfeiting and brand protection services. The acquisition, effective immediately, solidifies and further expands Corsearch's full service brand protection offering for clients and brands globally

The facts speak for themselves in this industry In 2018, online sales will approach $3 trillion U.S. Dollars, with one in four online purchases involving pirated goods. Online IP infringement is a continued and increasingly expanding challenge for all brands, as e-commerce growth continues at record speed and digital marketing becomes a core business strategy.

Corsearch, founded in 1949, provides industry-leading brand establishment and protection services for trademark and brand professionals in over 60 countries on five continents. Yellow Brand Protection, founded in 2010, provides brands with resources to prevent counterfeit product sales, revenue loss and reputational damage anywhere online, including in over one thousand online marketplaces and 35 social media platforms around the globe. The purchase of Yellow by Corsearch enables the companies to join forces and provide the industry with a full-suite and forward-looking offering of brand protection services to support the creation, establishment, growth and protection of valued IP.

"Companies large and small are realizing the importance of protecting their brands, sales and consumers from online counterfeiting and IP infringement," said Yellow's CEO, Daniel Bennett. "Corsearch and Yellow are an outstanding fit. Our leading technology and employee expertise, combined with Corsearch's trusted industry presence with leading companies and IP law firms, will further increase our value to businesses in the marketplace globally."

"We are thrilled to be combining these two well-established companies," said Tobi Hartmann, CEO of Corsearch. "Corsearch and Yellow will be even stronger together, providing our clients with a robust offering of trademark, domain and online brand protection solutions."

About Corsearch

Corsearch is a premier provider of clearance and protection solutions for trademark and brand professionals. Its high-quality, intuitive tools and unparalleled expertise enable professionals to effectively manage their trademark screening, search review, watching, and domain management processes. With highly trained researchers, an expansive global content set and customer-focused technology tools available through the Corsearch platform, Corsearch empowers its customers with powerful brand solutions in an increasingly complex business environment.

For more information please contact Stephen Stolfi, Chief Commercial Officer

About Yellow Brand Protection

Yellow Brand Protection is a leading global provider of online anti-counterfeiting and brand protection services. Operating from offices across Europe, USA and China, Yellow's disruptive technology, "ZERO" seeks to identify and combat IP-infringing content found anywhere in the world, online. Yellow's ground-breaking data clustering capability makes sense of vast data streams and prioritizes major threats to valuable brands around the world.

Yellow currently provides services to four of the top ten "World's Most Valuable Brands" according to Forbes.

For additional information regarding Yellow Brand Protection, please visit yellowbrandprotection.com

